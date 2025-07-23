Give Fish Tacos A Sweet Bite With This Juicy And Tropical Topping

Fish tacos beg for contrast — something bright and bold to balance the savory richness of grilled or battered fish. Our pineapple salsa recipe brings exactly that. Juicy, sweet, and laced with a subtle kick of jalapeño, this tropical topping transforms tacos from standard to crave-worthy. The natural acidity in the pineapple cuts through the oiliness of fried fish or the char of grilled filets, while red onion and cilantro round out the flavor with just enough bite.

It's quick to throw together and doesn't require anything fancy — just a good knife and 10 minutes of chopping. Spoon it generously over flaky white fish like cod or tilapia, or go bold with grilled mahi-mahi or salmon. That burst of tropical sweetness wakes everything up.

If you want to elevate them even more, pair your tacos with a lime crema. The creaminess tempers the heat from the salsa and adds a cooling element that brings the whole bite together. Plus, the lime builds upon the fruity flavor from the pineapple. For a more complex flavor, opt for a super-easy chipotle crema recipe. Whether you're making weeknight tacos or feeding a crowd, this pineapple salsa will steal the spotlight every time.