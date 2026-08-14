One Of The Best New Fast Food Combo Meals Of 2026 Comes From This Overlooked Mexican-Style Chain
If you're looking for quick food on the cheap, we've put together a list of the best fast food combo meals of 2026 so far. Included on our list is Del Taco. No stranger to affordable deals, Del Taco's Get A Lot Pack is part of a nationwide value menu that launched in May. For $8.99, the bundle offers two Grilled Chicken Snackers, two Snack Tacos, two Value-sized Bean & Cheese Burritos, and a 16-ounce fountain drink.
The Snackers fold grilled marinated chicken and grated cheddar cheese into a flour tortilla to create a small pocket. The Snack Taco offers a more expected build, and diners can choose between two crunchy corn shells or soft tortillas to fill with Del Taco's seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, and grated cheddar cheese. The special is anchored by the $1 Value Bean & Cheese Burrito, one of the Del Taco burritos that has long been a customer favorite. The smaller burrito is filled with slow-cooked beans, cheddar, and either red or green sauce piled into a warm tortilla. All in all, the pack offers six popular items from Del Taco plus a beverage for less than the price of a combo meal at other chains.
Del Taco's value menu keeps customers coming back
While other chains can sometimes overshadow Del Taco, it remains the second-largest fast-food Mexican brand in the country and is often voted by fans as a top fast-food choice. The Get A Lot for What You've Got Value menu offers over 10 items starting at $1. Prices may vary by location, but you can count on an assortment of tacos, quesadillas, burritos, churros, nachos, and chicken cheddar rollers on the menu. Many customers are thrilled to see that mini shakes are also part of the options. "These were my jam when you really wanted a shake but were afraid of commitment!" wrote a fan on Instagram.
Still, those who have gone in on the Get A Lot Pack appreciate the offer when hunger strikes. "This is a lot of food! But I couldn't stop eating," admitted a pleased customer on Reddit, adding that they loved the value menu. "Legit meal for under $10. [Two] kids could split it," wrote another customer on a separate Reddit thread.