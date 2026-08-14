One Of The Best New Fast Food Combo Meals Of 2026 Comes From This Overlooked Mexican-Style Chain

If you're looking for quick food on the cheap, we've put together a list of the best fast food combo meals of 2026 so far. Included on our list is Del Taco. No stranger to affordable deals, Del Taco's Get A Lot Pack is part of a nationwide value menu that launched in May. For $8.99, the bundle offers two Grilled Chicken Snackers, two Snack Tacos, two Value-sized Bean & Cheese Burritos, and a 16-ounce fountain drink.

The Snackers fold grilled marinated chicken and grated cheddar cheese into a flour tortilla to create a small pocket. The Snack Taco offers a more expected build, and diners can choose between two crunchy corn shells or soft tortillas to fill with Del Taco's seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, and grated cheddar cheese. The special is anchored by the $1 Value Bean & Cheese Burrito, one of the Del Taco burritos that has long been a customer favorite. The smaller burrito is filled with slow-cooked beans, cheddar, and either red or green sauce piled into a warm tortilla. All in all, the pack offers six popular items from Del Taco plus a beverage for less than the price of a combo meal at other chains.