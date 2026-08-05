Forget Hershey's Chocolate Syrup: Try This Sugar-Free Choice For Lighter Chocolate Milk

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's easy to think of Hershey's syrup and instantly picture a tall glass of chocolate milk with a red-and-white striped straw, but chocolate milk is for far more than just sipping it straight. Whether you like to bake cakes and pies with it, add it to your smoothies, or elevate your usual stack of pancakes, chocolate milk is the backbone of a plethora of recipes. And although Hershey's syrup is practically synonymous with the drink, the 10 grams of sugar in each serving may make you think you have to abandon chocolate milk altogether. Thankfully, sugar-free chocolate syrups can still deliver all the flavor, and there are various options on the market.

Hershey's does offer a zero sugar option, but Torani's higher ratings and complex taste have it beat in that category. Torani's sugar-free dark chocolate sauce is rich and incredibly indulgent, proving that zero sugar doesn't make things less sweet. The sauce is flavored with Splenda and has a deep, earthy chocolate flavor that packs a powerful punch in small doses.

Monin's sugar-free dark chocolate sauce is also a delicious sugar-free chocolate syrup alternative. While Hershey's zero sugar syrup is said to have an artificial aftertaste, Monin's deep, velvety flavor is well-balanced, tasting like high-quality dark chocolate.