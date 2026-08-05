Forget Hershey's Chocolate Syrup: Try This Sugar-Free Choice For Lighter Chocolate Milk
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's easy to think of Hershey's syrup and instantly picture a tall glass of chocolate milk with a red-and-white striped straw, but chocolate milk is for far more than just sipping it straight. Whether you like to bake cakes and pies with it, add it to your smoothies, or elevate your usual stack of pancakes, chocolate milk is the backbone of a plethora of recipes. And although Hershey's syrup is practically synonymous with the drink, the 10 grams of sugar in each serving may make you think you have to abandon chocolate milk altogether. Thankfully, sugar-free chocolate syrups can still deliver all the flavor, and there are various options on the market.
Hershey's does offer a zero sugar option, but Torani's higher ratings and complex taste have it beat in that category. Torani's sugar-free dark chocolate sauce is rich and incredibly indulgent, proving that zero sugar doesn't make things less sweet. The sauce is flavored with Splenda and has a deep, earthy chocolate flavor that packs a powerful punch in small doses.
Monin's sugar-free dark chocolate sauce is also a delicious sugar-free chocolate syrup alternative. While Hershey's zero sugar syrup is said to have an artificial aftertaste, Monin's deep, velvety flavor is well-balanced, tasting like high-quality dark chocolate.
Sugar-free chocolate syrup is the key to healthier desserts
Once you discover a sugar-free chocolate syrup that's perfect for you, you'll find that using a different product doesn't mean different-tasting treats. Our coffee lover's egg cream relies on regular chocolate syrup for its sweetness, but the aforementioned sauces offer similar complexity in a lighter form. Speaking of coffee, sugar-free syrups are perfect for all kinds of caffeinated beverages. Use the condiment to make chocolate milk that totally transforms your lattes, stir it into your mochas, or use it to elevate an iced macchiato.
Any sugar-free chocolate sauce or syrup can make a delicious foundation for overnight oats. Whisk your syrup of choice into some creamy plant milk — such as oat or coconut — then combine it with oats, chia seeds, cacao powder, and nut butter. Take a page out of our decadent chocolate overnight oats recipe and boost the chocolatey flavor with a dash of cacao nibs.
If you're partial to a chilled, cocoa treat, turn your sugar-free chocolate syrup into fudge pops. Using any milk of your choice, simmer the liquid with coconut oil, vanilla extract, and a dash of cornstarch to help the popsicles stay creamy. After a few minutes, stir in your chocolate syrup and pour the mixture into popsicle molds before freezing overnight.