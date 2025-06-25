The Milk Swap To Totally Transform Your Lattes
Starting the morning with a steaming hot latte is the habit of many around the world. But, if you're getting a little bit tired of the same old flavors and want to shake things up without forfeiting your caffeine fix, we have one surprisingly easy trick that doesn't require any fancy techniques or expensive ingredients. All you need to do is replace regular milk with chocolate milk in your next cafe latte recipe.
Start by brewing yourself a fresh shot of espresso exactly like you normally do, and set it aside. Then, whisk up your choice of chocolate milk until it's nice and frothy. Even the chocolate version of plant-based milk will work — we prefer Almond Breeze Chocolate Almond Milk to add a nutty flavor. Finally, stir the milk with the espresso and you've got yourself a chocolate milk latte!
Bold and far richer than your typical latte, chocolate milk adds a dessert-like indulgence to your coffee routine — not a bad way to change up the pace. Plus, if you're someone who likes to have a slice of something sweet like a chocolate cream cheese bundt cake with your morning cup of coffee, pairing the chocolate-y treats might just be your new favorite way to start the day.
Make your latte with homemade chocolate milk for better flavor
Store-bought chocolate milk is perfectly fine to use, if you don't have a lot of time. But, for the best-tasting latte possible, we highly recommend making homemade chocolate milk should you have a couple of extra minutes to spare — it's a lot simpler than you'd think.
To prepare chocolate milk from scratch, put a saucer of milk on the stove to warm. Once it starts steaming, chuck in a handful of chocolate baking chips and let them melt into the milk. As they do, they'll impart a chocolate-y flavor and beautiful dark color. Do note, however, that many kinds of baking chips have added sugar. So, if you want to get all of chocolate's richness with less sweetness, swap them for pieces of chocolate with a higher percentage of cocoa, like these Dark 72% chocolate pieces from Bouchard. Once everything has been mixed together, take your chocolate milk off the heat and whisk until it's creamy. Then, combine the milk with espresso and you'll have a chocolate latte that's guaranteed to taste even more decadent than you ever dreamed.