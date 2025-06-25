The Milk Swap To Totally Transform Your Lattes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Starting the morning with a steaming hot latte is the habit of many around the world. But, if you're getting a little bit tired of the same old flavors and want to shake things up without forfeiting your caffeine fix, we have one surprisingly easy trick that doesn't require any fancy techniques or expensive ingredients. All you need to do is replace regular milk with chocolate milk in your next cafe latte recipe.

Start by brewing yourself a fresh shot of espresso exactly like you normally do, and set it aside. Then, whisk up your choice of chocolate milk until it's nice and frothy. Even the chocolate version of plant-based milk will work — we prefer Almond Breeze Chocolate Almond Milk to add a nutty flavor. Finally, stir the milk with the espresso and you've got yourself a chocolate milk latte!

Bold and far richer than your typical latte, chocolate milk adds a dessert-like indulgence to your coffee routine — not a bad way to change up the pace. Plus, if you're someone who likes to have a slice of something sweet like a chocolate cream cheese bundt cake with your morning cup of coffee, pairing the chocolate-y treats might just be your new favorite way to start the day.