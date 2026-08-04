8 Wahlburgers Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best

Some restaurant chains are famous because of their longstanding reputation. Others earn that recognition purely by serving exceptional food. Then there are the places that make headlines because of their famous founders. Wahlburgers, started in 2011 by the trio of brothers — chef Paul Wahlberg, actor Mark Wahlberg, and musician Donnie Wahlberg – is a poster child for that final category. But today, we're taking a closer look at the chain's stacked lineup of burgers to see if they're just as impressive as the family that's backing them.

Just looking at the menu alone, I'd say that Wahlburgers knows a thing or two about gourmet, big-mouth cheeseburgers. Its selection ranges from classics with all your usual toppings to elaborate chef-created picks with some unexpected twists — we're talking garnishes like house-made chili-spiced tomatoes, tomato jam, and even pepperoni. Regardless of add-ons, all the burgers feature certified Angus beef, and a few even come smash-style for a nice range of both traditional and trendy handhelds.

Menu offerings can vary at each of the chain's 27 U.S. locations (and even more so at its international locations). But I recently picked up every single burger available at my nearest Wahlburgers in Columbus, Ohio to taste and rank. I took note of everything happening under the bun, from the collaboration of ingredients to the cooking style, to find out A) if the chain has more to offer than just a celebrity name and B) which Wahlburger is best.