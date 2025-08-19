Why Restaurant Mushrooms Taste Better Than Home-Cooked Ones

Your home-cooked mushrooms don't taste as deeply savory and ultimately satisfying as the ones at your favorite restaurant for a few simple reasons, but mainly this one: there's too much fat in the pan. The structure of a mushroom is porous and full of mostly water, so coaxing it into a tender, umami-packed, golden-edged bite takes a bit of culinary prowess. Sautéed white wine mushrooms are a classic example. They are fried with fat, and then the pan is deglazed with a white wine worth drinking — another chef-approved tip. Because mushrooms have a sponge-like ability to absorb not only moisture but also fat, we often compensate at home by adding more oil or butter to the pan as the mushrooms soak it up. This isn't necessary.

Instead, restaurant chefs master the mighty mushroom's moisture content in other ways. Try a dry sauté. It works by cooking the mushrooms' natural broth as it evaporates, so for better browned mushrooms, hold the fat until the end. This allows the mushrooms to crisp up a bit in the pan, instead of taking on more oil than what's needed. You can also add a lid to steam the mushrooms before adding fat and then giving them a nice sear. Either way renders a meaty mushroom bite and works quite well for mushroom varieties with the most moisture content, like oyster and shiitake. But if soft, sauce-worthy spoonfuls are what you desire, try a wet approach. It may seem contradictory, but it works beautifully, too.