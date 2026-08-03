The 3 Green Flags A Grilling Expert Looks For At A Steakhouse

Whether you're eating at a fine dining establishment or a budget-friendly chain, there are ways to tell if the steakhouse you're walking into will live up to justifiably high expectations. We interviewed Silvio Correa, Brazilian grill master, culinary consultant, and co-founder of Silvio's House restaurant in Hermosa Beach, California, who shared three green flags to look for when dining at a steakhouse. According to Correa, a restaurant's scent, the cuts of steak offered, and proper server etiquette are the top indicators of a steakhouse's worthiness.

Aroma is directly connected to taste when it comes to savoring food and drink, so it makes sense that chef Correa's first green flag is "the smell when I open the door." He told us, "I want to smell hardwood or charcoal. If I smell nothing at all, I know we are playing a different game." A toasty or smoky scent indicates wood or coal-fired grilling, which are best for cooking premium-quality steaks because they reach high temperatures to achieve the perfect sear while imparting unique flavors of their own. If you're also bombarded with the aromas of caramelized beef fat or funky, nutty dry-aged meat, that's also a pretty good sign.

The second green flag, according to Correa, harkens to his Brazilian grilling roots. "I look for picanha on the menu," he says. "Not because I will always order it, but because if a chef knows picanha, he knows beef beyond the American cuts. He has done his homework." After all, picanha is the most flavorful beef at Brazilian steakhouses.