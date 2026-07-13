The Steakhouse Side Dish Red Flag You Should Never Overlook

A good steakhouse experience is decadent, luxurious, and multifaceted, encompassing everything from impeccable service to great culinary execution. And while you might think a steakhouse is only as good as its steak, you'd be sorely mistaken. In an interview with Tasting Table, Leandro "Lean" Gentini, known as the world's first International Meat Sommelier, told us, "Side dishes are just as important as the main course, even though they play a supporting role. They complete the experience."

Consequently, haphazard, poorly executed side dishes are a red flag at a steakhouse that you should never overlook. "If a restaurant neglects its sides, it often reflects a broader lack of attention to detail throughout the kitchen," says Gentini. "Every element on the plate should demonstrate the same commitment to quality." A steakhouse experience needs to be well-rounded. Even if you get a delicious steak, sad side dishes would detract from the main event and your overall experience. Everything from service to food and drink needs to be held to the same high standard; poor service is among other steakhouse red flags that should make you think twice about whether to stick around.

Steak may be the star of the show, but side dishes complete the meal with complementary flavors and textures, gracefully elevating the steak without upstaging it. Gentini argues that what distinguishes a great steakhouse from a mediocre one is, "They understand that excellence isn't measured by one exceptional steak, but by the consistency and care shown across every component of the meal."