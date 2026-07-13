The Steakhouse Side Dish Red Flag You Should Never Overlook
A good steakhouse experience is decadent, luxurious, and multifaceted, encompassing everything from impeccable service to great culinary execution. And while you might think a steakhouse is only as good as its steak, you'd be sorely mistaken. In an interview with Tasting Table, Leandro "Lean" Gentini, known as the world's first International Meat Sommelier, told us, "Side dishes are just as important as the main course, even though they play a supporting role. They complete the experience."
Consequently, haphazard, poorly executed side dishes are a red flag at a steakhouse that you should never overlook. "If a restaurant neglects its sides, it often reflects a broader lack of attention to detail throughout the kitchen," says Gentini. "Every element on the plate should demonstrate the same commitment to quality." A steakhouse experience needs to be well-rounded. Even if you get a delicious steak, sad side dishes would detract from the main event and your overall experience. Everything from service to food and drink needs to be held to the same high standard; poor service is among other steakhouse red flags that should make you think twice about whether to stick around.
Steak may be the star of the show, but side dishes complete the meal with complementary flavors and textures, gracefully elevating the steak without upstaging it. Gentini argues that what distinguishes a great steakhouse from a mediocre one is, "They understand that excellence isn't measured by one exceptional steak, but by the consistency and care shown across every component of the meal."
What to look for in a steakhouse side
The best sides for steak run the gamut from classic mashed potatoes and creamed spinach to more innovative and creative options like cucumber kimchi salad or chilled vichyssoise. According to Gentini, "They don't need to be sophisticated; they need to be simple, but executed perfectly. In many ways, simplicity is the hardest thing to master."
Many fine steakhouses do offer a simple side dish menu, not for lack of imagination, but to demonstrate a philosophy that, Gentini says, possesses three main tenants: "Outstanding ingredients, minimal intervention, and flawless execution." Minimal intervention lets the quality of the ingredients speak for themselves. Just as a fine cut of steak needs little more than a basic salt and pepper seasoning, a side dish should also strive for simplistic perfection. There is a difference, however, between simple and boring. In our list of steakhouse side dishes to avoid, steamed broccoli and corn on the cob veer more towards the latter.
If you're wondering what to keep in mind when choosing sides for steak, Gentini advises, "As a general rule, side dishes shouldn't have more than two or three main ingredients. Their purpose is to complement the steak, never compete with it." He says, "I like to compare it to a tango. The steak leads, but it can't dance alone. The side dishes should elevate the performance without stealing the spotlight." However, if executed impeccably, some steakhouse chain sides do rival the steak; Ruth's Chris sweet potato casserole or a loaded baked potato from Texas Roadhouse are sides that many customers look forward to as much as the main event.