For The Most Flavorful Beef At Brazilian Steakhouses, Always Order This Cut

As an American dining at a Brazilian steakhouse, you are going to see a lot of beef cuts you've never heard of before. It isn't just that the same steaks you know have different names in Brazil; the distinctive churrasco style of cooking also carves up the cow into unique cuts of beef that may be entirely different from the ones you're familiar with. Some options you shouldn't pass up include the fraldinha, a cut similar to (but not the same as) flank or hanger steak, and the alcatra, a large chunk of fat-capped beef from the top sirloin. But while both of those cuts will be tasty, the undisputed champion of Brazilian steakhouses is the picanha.

Picanha doesn't really have an easy beef analog in the realm of American steaks. The most common version of the cut that you might run into outside of a South American context is the coulotte steak in France. Picanha is a large hunk of beef which comes from an area above the cow's rump, straddling both the sirloin and round primal cuts. Outside of Brazil it's also known as the rump cap or sirloin cap, but it isn't common to find in grocery stores because butchers normally break the large roast down into more familiar sirloin steaks and round cuts. But on almost any Brazilian steakhouse menu picanha will be listed as a signature steak, and it is often called Brazil's favorite cut of beef.