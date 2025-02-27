The Cuts Of Meat Often Mistaken For Picanha

If you're a lover of grilled steaks, you have probably heard of picanha steak by now. While the cut of beef wasn't that widely known in the U.S. for a long time, its popularity at Brazilian steakhouses has brought it wider recognition in recent years. Presented in a line on a long skewer before being sliced off to order, picanha doesn't look like any cut of meat you'll see at most American grocery stores. And, of course. coming from a different country, the name doesn't tell you much either, as it doesn't follow the conventions of American beef labels. For starters, picanha is a steak cut also known as the sirloin cap, or coulotte, but even that doesn't clear things up. The name sirloin cap is sadly imprecise and has led to picanha being mistaken for two other cuts: Sirloin itself, and tri-tip.

What makes everything so confusing is the picanha cut's location on the cow. While the cut is called sirloin cap, it's specifically from the rump section of the cow, between the round and the main sirloin section. Because of that, it's also called the rump cap in other places like the U.K. This area is considered part of the sirloin in the U.S., but American butchers often divide up beef into different subsections than in Brazil, so it's a hard cut to classify. This also leads to confusion with tri-tip, which is a similar cut from a different part of the sirloin.