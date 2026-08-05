This Cheap Walmart Ice Cream Is One Of The Highest Rated Per Consumer Reports
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Nothing beats the heat like a little ice cream, and when the sun is blaring and the craving hits, you really don't need anything fancy. A simple store-brand carton often does the job, especially when you're in the mood for classic flavors. If you shop at Walmart, there's one ice cream that comes highly rated by Consumer Reports –- and it's one of the most affordable options in the freezer.
Great Value Butter Pecan Ice Cream was awarded the fourth-highest score by Consumer Reports in a ranking of 51 types of ice cream. The private label product, which costs just $2.50 for a 48-ounce tub, received top marks for its rich butterscotch flavor, and the testers enjoyed the roasted pecan pieces and slight hint of salt.
The ice cream lagged a little in the nutrition department and is apparently a little icy, but it held its own against a lot of top brands like Friendly's, Breyer's, Häagen Dazs, and Ben & Jerry's. The results are proof that grocery store brand ice creams can be just as good, even though we were convinced that this was the best butter pecan ice cream out there.
'Sinfully delicious'
Walmart's Great Value Butter Pecan Ice Cream is made with buttermilk, cream, and pecan pieces. Customers have praised the product on the retailer's website, giving it nearly 8,000 five-star reviews. One person wrote, "It's creamy, rich, and actually has a good amount of pecans instead of just a few tiny pieces. The buttery flavor is really good without being overly sweet ... Definitely feels like a much more expensive ice cream."
"I am blown away by how good the Good Value ice cream flavors are," another noted. "The Butter Pecan is divinely smooth and creamy, with a subtle vanilla flavor." Others called it "addicting" and "sinfully delicious." The conversation has also made its way to Reddit, where a user wrote, "Great Value Butter pecan is better than Häagen Dazs." On TikTok, someone who made a video about the flavor said, "Don't sleep on Walmart ice cream ... too good and affordable."
The ice cream seems to stand up on its own but you can top it with hot fudge sauce, caramel, or butterscotch for added richness. Sprinkles or extra nuts would layer up the crunch and maraschino cherries pair really well with it. You could always make a milkshake too. If you become a fan, there are tons of other Great Value ice cream flavors to try (Tasting Table ranked them and butter pecan wasn't actually our favorite). If you don't live near a Walmart, here are some other butter pecan ice creams to try.