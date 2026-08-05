This Cheap Walmart Ice Cream Is One Of The Highest Rated Per Consumer Reports

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Nothing beats the heat like a little ice cream, and when the sun is blaring and the craving hits, you really don't need anything fancy. A simple store-brand carton often does the job, especially when you're in the mood for classic flavors. If you shop at Walmart, there's one ice cream that comes highly rated by Consumer Reports –- and it's one of the most affordable options in the freezer.

Great Value Butter Pecan Ice Cream was awarded the fourth-highest score by Consumer Reports in a ranking of 51 types of ice cream. The private label product, which costs just $2.50 for a 48-ounce tub, received top marks for its rich butterscotch flavor, and the testers enjoyed the roasted pecan pieces and slight hint of salt.

The ice cream lagged a little in the nutrition department and is apparently a little icy, but it held its own against a lot of top brands like Friendly's, Breyer's, Häagen Dazs, and Ben & Jerry's. The results are proof that grocery store brand ice creams can be just as good, even though we were convinced that this was the best butter pecan ice cream out there.