When you want to beat the heat with a sweet treat, there's nothing like a scoop of indulgent butter pecan ice cream. Of the many different brands to choose from, one New England favorite stands out as the best of the bunch. Hailing from Charlestown, Massachusetts, Hood scored the top spot in Tasting Table's rankings of butter pecan ice cream brands.

This classic ice cream brand got its start selling milk in 1846 before branching out into other dairy delights. The butter pecan variety from this New England ice cream maker took first place in Tasting Table's rankings for its old-school taste and crave-worthy texture. Per Tasting Table's assessment, this is the best pick because it satisfies with sweetness that doesn't overwhelm while maintaining a balance of buttery goodness and plenty of crisp and delicious pecans. The writer also points out that the simple ingredients manage to add up to a uniquely complex flavor profile.

What's more? Although many of your favorite grocery store brands can't be labeled "ice cream," this offering from Hood is the real deal since it includes at least 10% milkfat. This is unsurprising given that the ice cream is made with Hood's very own milk and cream. In addition to its pleasing taste, the accessible price point of this butter pecan ice cream makes it all the more desirable. It's also easy to enjoy as-is or combined with a number of complementary foods.