The Best Butter Pecan Ice Cream On The Market Comes From A New England Brand
When you want to beat the heat with a sweet treat, there's nothing like a scoop of indulgent butter pecan ice cream. Of the many different brands to choose from, one New England favorite stands out as the best of the bunch. Hailing from Charlestown, Massachusetts, Hood scored the top spot in Tasting Table's rankings of butter pecan ice cream brands.
This classic ice cream brand got its start selling milk in 1846 before branching out into other dairy delights. The butter pecan variety from this New England ice cream maker took first place in Tasting Table's rankings for its old-school taste and crave-worthy texture. Per Tasting Table's assessment, this is the best pick because it satisfies with sweetness that doesn't overwhelm while maintaining a balance of buttery goodness and plenty of crisp and delicious pecans. The writer also points out that the simple ingredients manage to add up to a uniquely complex flavor profile.
What's more? Although many of your favorite grocery store brands can't be labeled "ice cream," this offering from Hood is the real deal since it includes at least 10% milkfat. This is unsurprising given that the ice cream is made with Hood's very own milk and cream. In addition to its pleasing taste, the accessible price point of this butter pecan ice cream makes it all the more desirable. It's also easy to enjoy as-is or combined with a number of complementary foods.
How to enjoy Hood's butter pecan ice cream
If you've already got the best butter pecan ice cream in your freezer, it's time to get creative with your serving options. At its simplest, plop a scoop or two into a bowl and dig into the sweet treat. The mix of salty and nutty pecans with a rich and creamy buttery ice cream base opens up plenty of possibilities for delving beyond a basic bowl, though.
For those who love starting the day with a jolt of caffeine, consider Hood butter pecan ice cream as one of the best flavors that double as a delicious coffee creamer. Take this daytime drink into an after-hours format by spiking your butter pecan-enhanced coffee with a shot of your favorite liqueur. A scoop of this butter pecan ice cream would also make an excellent pairing for an à la mode serving of warm pecan or apple pie.
Take this ice cream treat on the go by blending it up with milk into a luscious milkshake. You can elevate this offering even further by crushing up a batch of pecans and using this to rim your shake glass. Don't forget to add whipped cream and a cherry on top. Any way you choose to satiate your sweet tooth, Hood butter pecan ice cream will surely satisfy.