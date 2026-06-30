The 11 Best Ice Cream Flavors That Double As Delicious Coffee Creamers

A cup of coffee is one of the essential morning rituals for most Americans. It's not just the making of the coffee — it's all of the experiences associated with it. The feeling of grasping your hands around your fridge door, peering in and looking for your coffee creamer, listening to the sound of stirring a metal spoon against the bottom of a ceramic mug, and leaning your head back as the first sip touches your lips.

Most people use a standard coffee creamer in their cups, which is fine — especially considering how many delicious store-bought coffee creamer brands are out there. But there are plenty of other foods in your kitchen that can stand in for International Delight or Chobani, including melted ice cream. It already has cream and sugar, along with additional flavoring. So, all you need to do is strain out the bits of nuts, chocolate, or candy, and stir in the ice cream base. Here are some of the tastiest ice cream flavors you should try for upgraded lattes, cappuccinos, and more.