Run Out Of Coffee Creamer? Use The Ice Cream That's Already In Your Freezer

By mixing and matching different flavors of ice cream with your coffee, you can get a wide variety of brews that will help you look forward to waking up in the morning. Choosing the correct sundae scoop for the java can actually make or break the drink. Select the classic vanilla or chocolate for a standard cup if you're not feeling too adventurous. Boost your coffee game picking chocolate chip cookie dough and mint chip for your mug that will give the beverage a mocha-esque twist. The cocoa chips will also melt beautifully into hot cups for an extra chocoholic lip smack. If you're looking for flavors that are similar to the usual hazelnut or caramel creamers, adding in these ice cream notes will present a nutty but buttery sweet hint to your espresso.

While most ice creams can work when spooned into your brew, some are best to skip out. Citrus sorbets such as lemon, orange or lime can be a bad idea because the acidity and sourness will not balance out well with the bitterness of coffee. Cotton candy is also a no-no as its artificial sweetness will be so overpowering that you won't taste your coffee at all. Fruity ones like strawberry or raspberry won't make a delicious cup as when mixed with the bitter java, the tanginess of the ice cream can leave a sour milk aftertaste following a sip. And no one wants that.