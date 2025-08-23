Run Out Of Coffee Creamer? Use The Ice Cream That's Already In Your Freezer
You made a fresh brewed cup of coffee and you're ready to pour in the creamer so you can be on your merry way. But when you get to the fridge, you're sad to learn that you've run out! But fear not — you have sweet vanilla ice cream left in your freezer. Plopping a dollop of the frozen treat into your coffee is unique but delicious alternative if there's no more creamer around.
The flavor profile of the frosty treat is similar to cream but in icy form. Regardless of the type or taste of the ice cream, putting it to your cup of joe can add sweetness and natural creaminess while also cooling down your hot mug of caffeine. This method is reminiscent of the classic Italian affogato dish which combines burning hot and bitter espresso shots with a scoop of sugary but smooth vanilla ice cream or gelato for a delectable after dinner dessert.
What ice cream flavors pair well with coffee?
By mixing and matching different flavors of ice cream with your coffee, you can get a wide variety of brews that will help you look forward to waking up in the morning. Choosing the correct sundae scoop for the java can actually make or break the drink. Select the classic vanilla or chocolate for a standard cup if you're not feeling too adventurous. Boost your coffee game picking chocolate chip cookie dough and mint chip for your mug that will give the beverage a mocha-esque twist. The cocoa chips will also melt beautifully into hot cups for an extra chocoholic lip smack. If you're looking for flavors that are similar to the usual hazelnut or caramel creamers, adding in these ice cream notes will present a nutty but buttery sweet hint to your espresso.
While most ice creams can work when spooned into your brew, some are best to skip out. Citrus sorbets such as lemon, orange or lime can be a bad idea because the acidity and sourness will not balance out well with the bitterness of coffee. Cotton candy is also a no-no as its artificial sweetness will be so overpowering that you won't taste your coffee at all. Fruity ones like strawberry or raspberry won't make a delicious cup as when mixed with the bitter java, the tanginess of the ice cream can leave a sour milk aftertaste following a sip. And no one wants that.