What's The Actual Difference Between Burger King And McDonald's Beef?

Unless you're a hardcore fan, the beef served at McDonald's and Burger King seems pretty similar. Both chains advertise burgers made from 100% beef, both avoid fillers and extenders in their patties, and both have spent millions advertising that their burgers contain nothing more than beef and seasoning. However, if you're willing to dig into how each company prepares and serves its burgers, some noticeable differences do emerge.

One of the biggest differences, and arguably the most important, is fresh versus frozen beef patties. McDonald's actually uses two different types of patties here in the U.S. The smaller patties that go on such staples as Big Macs, McDoubles, and cheeseburgers, are already formed and flash-frozen before they reach the restaurants. Flash freezing isn't necessarily a bad thing; it preserves flavor and quality before shipping. Mickey D's notable exception is the Quarter Pounder, which is made with fresh beef and not cooked until you order.

Burger King does things a little differently. The chain has used frozen patties since its opening in 1954. What Burger King tries to emphasize instead is its signature cooking style: The famous flame-grilling method. Because BK cooks with a proprietary commercial broiler, that distinctive chargrilled flavor really comes through, especially on its best-selling Whopper. Meanwhile, McDonald's sticks to a flat-top grill, which cooks multiple patties in their own juices extremely quickly. Neither burger is better, per se, but different cooking methods certainly yield different flavor profiles.