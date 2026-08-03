8 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes Using Gas Cooktops

One of the biggest mistakes people make when cooking over a gas-fueled cooktop is failing to respect the flame. Unlike electric burners, which take time to heat up and cool down, gas cooktops respond instantly. Need to turn up the heat for the perfect sear or simmer a fragile beurre blanc sauce? A gas range allows you to do both with ease and speed, but proceed with caution. Cranking the flame too high can burn ingredients before you have a chance to react. This is a crucial adjustment you have to learn quickly to cook successfully on a gas cooktop.

Cooking with gas gives you the gift of precision. The ability to make immediate adjustments as you cook is one of the reasons why pros prefer gas stoves over electric. In a fast-paced professional kitchen where timing is everything, being able to raise or lower the heat instantly gives chefs the control they need to adapt appropriately during service.

Another thing to consider is that gas flames burn hotter than electric ranges, producing intense heat that can quickly scorch a sauce or overcook food. Pay close attention to how your food responds to the heat. Sauce bubbling too vigorously? A lower temperature can correct that. Vegetables not browning well? Bump up the heat to jumpstart the Maillard reaction. Learning to respect the power of a gas flame and adjust it accordingly will give you greater control over everything you cook.