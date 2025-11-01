We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who has spent a decent amount of time in the kitchen will have a strong opinion about this subject. After all, there's a universe of choices between the no-fuss convenience of non-stick and the precise elegance of stainless steel, and each of these pans has its own set of fans. But if you were to hold a lighter to the burner and ask us to recommend the best type of pan to use on a gas cooktop, we'd confidently reach for the trusty, crusty cast iron skillet. They're versatile, forgiving, and will literally last forever.

You can use cast iron pans to cook almost anything. From searing a steak to roasting carrots and potatoes to serve on the side (or even frying an egg), there's almost nothing you wouldn't use cast iron for. While cast iron pans take time to get evenly hot, they retain heat very well. This means you don't need to manage wildly fluctuating temperatures, making them perfect for cooking meats, stir-fries, and anything else that thrives on medium to high heat.

There's a myth that you can't use any acids in your cast iron pan. This is not true: you just can't cook acidic ingredients like tomatoes or vinegar in the pan for very long because they could react with the seasoning on the pan. So you can cook with acids — just make sure the pan is seasoned well, and keep the cooking time under half an hour. And if the seasoning does come off while cooking a particularly acidic recipe, or because you left the sauce in the hot pan for too long, it's really not that difficult to fix.