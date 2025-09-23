Why You Should Always Check The Flame Color When Using Your Gas Stovetop

Some cooks swear by a gas stovetop while others find it intimidating. If you're new to using gas, it can be difficult to judge temperatures from nothing more than the height of the flame. Professional chefs often prefer cooking on gas because of its consistent heating and control, but there are important details to keep in mind. Not all flames are equal when it comes to a gas stovetop. One of the most important things to pay attention to is the color of the flame you're cooking over.

Tasting Table asked Chef Randy Feltis, co-owner of Katherine Wants and co-author of "Katherine Wants: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook," what you're looking for in terms of flame color when cooking on a gas stovetop. "You want the flame to be blue," he told us. "If you are getting an orange flame, it's getting a carbon buildup on your pot, which will spread throughout your kitchen. Which is not good because it's dirty."

Continually cooking over orange flames in your kitchen poses a potential safety risk. Since carbon monoxide is very hard to detect and poses a health risk, you'll want to make sure this doesn't happen frequently. In addition, that sooty buildup can make a mess of your pots and pans, as well as the area around your stove, including the backsplash, walls, and vent. One meal cooked on an orange flame won't cause too much trouble, according to Feltis, but you shouldn't let it continue for long.