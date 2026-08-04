10 Lime Beers, Ranked Worst To Best

Most beer drinkers have shoved a small lime slice through the narrow neck of a clear-bottled Corona — it's practically a rite of passage once you're legally old enough to drink. The Corona and lime pairing is such a staple nowadays that other brewers are starting to incorporate lime into their ales.

Personally, I'm thankful that sticky lime-squeezing may now be a thing of the past, but there's still one big question: Are these lime beers actually good? To suss out the budding product, I got my hands on several cans and bottles to try them out and share my insights with every other Corona-lime fan out there. I ranked the beers based on how well their lime flavor came through, the quality of the lime flavor, and whether it contributed to or detracted from the brew as a whole.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.