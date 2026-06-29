Why Is Corona Always Sold In Clear Bottles?

Corona seemed to be on to something a century ago when it committed to selling its beer in clear bottles. From the beginning, Corona was building a relaxed, beachy beer brand, which meant customers needed to see that golden pilsner sunshine through clear glass.

Despite Corona's successful clear-bottle branding strategy, lots of other beer manufacturers have opted for tinted glass bottles instead. But why? Beer needs protection from light. Even grocery store fluorescents or liquor store LEDs can decompose the alpha acids that make up a beer's flavor and produce prenylthiol (the same stuff that's found in skunk spray). It's called being "light-struck" or "skunked" (for the musty taste as well as smell), and is one of the reasons that beer comes in brown bottles. The opaque glass blocks the UV rays that cause the "skunking" chemical reaction.

The science behind "skunking" can make Corona's strategy to use clear glass bottles seem ill-advised, but the beer industry only caught on to that science as recently as the 1960s. Corona had long been logging clear-bottle branding hours by that point. A 1930s advertising campaign, for example, claimed that Corona's translucent consistency was indicative of the beer's purity, which gave then relative newcomer Corona a competitive edge over an established local favorite — a murky, milky, fermented drink called pulque. You need clear glass bottles to make that marketing strategy work.