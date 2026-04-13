Think Twice Before Drinking Beer Out Of A Clear Bottle. Here's Why

Though it might not cross your mind to consider the color of the cold beer bottle in your hands (unless you're on a hunt for collectible bottle designs), the hue of the glass impacts the taste of your drink. As attractive as a clear glass bottle might be, this form offers little protection against light, and beer can spoil as a result.

Once light wavelengths begin to tamper with a beer's expression, there's no turning back. The chemical reaction that takes place is triggered by visible light and UV coming into contact with a beer's hops. Once these compounds are exposed to light, they begin to break down. Sulfur molecules are produced as a result, and the impact is quick — often within a few minutes of direct sun. The resulting chemical is like a skunk's spray. Not only does it smell, but skunked beer also gives an off taste that can't be hidden.