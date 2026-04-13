Think Twice Before Drinking Beer Out Of A Clear Bottle. Here's Why
Though it might not cross your mind to consider the color of the cold beer bottle in your hands (unless you're on a hunt for collectible bottle designs), the hue of the glass impacts the taste of your drink. As attractive as a clear glass bottle might be, this form offers little protection against light, and beer can spoil as a result.
Once light wavelengths begin to tamper with a beer's expression, there's no turning back. The chemical reaction that takes place is triggered by visible light and UV coming into contact with a beer's hops. Once these compounds are exposed to light, they begin to break down. Sulfur molecules are produced as a result, and the impact is quick — often within a few minutes of direct sun. The resulting chemical is like a skunk's spray. Not only does it smell, but skunked beer also gives an off taste that can't be hidden.
More than what meets the eye
To protect against the offensive occurrence, the color of beer bottles is intentionally chosen to be darker. Dark brown glass acts as a shield against many harmful light wavelengths, preserving the beer packed inside and protecting the intended taste of the brew. Though green bottles do offer some protection, brown bottles provide the most.
Not every clear bottle is destined for the drain, however. Many brewers have treated glass with UV-resistant coatings or have adjusted steps in the brewing process, and a clear bottle becomes a recognizable part of a brand's identity. Corona uses a light-stable hop extract that isn't triggered by light in the same way as traditional hop compounds, for example. Whether bottled or canned, beers that haven't been treated in the same way do need to be appropriately stored in dark, cool areas until they are cracked open and ready to be poured into your favorite beer glass.