Scrambled eggs are an easy way to pack some tasty, filling protein into the a.m. Unfortunately, without some creative attention, this breakfast staple is rather blah. A little salt and pepper go a long way (even on unexpected foods like fruits), but if you're sick of these go-to seasonings, why not switch up your scrambled eggs with some onion soup mix?

This recommendation, courtesy of Cabin Life, amps up your eggs with the concentrated, caramelized richness and aroma of dehydrated onions. These flakes will not only absorb some of the eggs' liquid, giving the finished dish a bit of textural cohesion, but they'll also provide extra depth of flavor. Depending on the brand you choose, the soup mix usually contains monosodium glutamate, aka MSG, a controversial (but ultimately safe) food additive that will infuse your breakfast with some delicious umami.

The original recipe suggests adding a ½ tablespoon of onion soup mix to a six-egg scramble. Just whisk the powder into your beaten eggs alongside other desired ingredients like milk and, as Cabin Life proposes, Worcestershire sauce. For maximum potency, let the dehydrated onions soak for a few minutes before cooking the mixture in a preheated skillet.