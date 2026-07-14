Not Butter Or Milk: Make Scrambled Eggs Ultra-Creamy With This Canned Staple

Breakfast aficionados know all the tricks for perfect scrambled eggs. A splash of milk or cream, a scoop of butter, or even a healthy serving of coconut oil adds rich flavor and fluffy texture to an otherwise ordinary meal. One trick that's flown under the radar for far too long, however, is adding soup. Yes, you read that right. Adding cream of mushroom, cream of chicken, or even cheddar cheese soup can elevate your eggs to gourmet status.

Of all the tips for the fluffiest scrambled eggs, using canned soup is a fairly easy one. Start by putting one can of creamed soup into a bowl and stirring until smooth. Then stir in your beaten eggs until fully incorporated. Pour the mixture into a heated, greased skillet and let the eggs cook through to your liking. During the cooking process, the soup gets soaked up by the eggs, helping to create a softer bite and a savory, umami flavor. And if you like cheesy eggs, a can of cheddar cheese soup works brilliantly as a base.

While Campbell's soups are a top-tier choice for this trick, any condensed soup brand, especially of the cream of mushroom, vegetable, or chicken variety, will do. Try to avoid adding watery soups, like minestrone or tomato, as it may result in watery eggs. That is, unless you prefer the texture of slightly undercooked or ultra-runny yolk — then go for it!