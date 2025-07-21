17 Tips For The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No breakfast is complete without scrambled eggs. An exclusive survey by Mashed revealed that 45% of the 17,000 individuals surveyed would choose scrambled eggs as their favorite style over poached, fried, hard-boiled, and sunny side up. Simply put, it's hard to say no to a delicious, warm, and fluffy plate of eggs seasoned simply with salt and pepper.

Scrambled eggs are significantly less appealing, however, when dry and overcooked. In order to sidestep such a cooking catastrophe, you have to understand how and why eggs cook the way they do, and how small ingredient additions, changes in cooking methods, or even investing in an appliance other than a stovetop may help make them delectable, not detestable.

So, what is the secret to fluffy scrambled eggs? Well, it's more like "what are the secrets?" Below are some of the best tips for preparing eggs that are perfectly fluffy every time and ready to be devoured, whether on top of toast, inside a breakfast sandwich, or alongside other breakfast favorites.