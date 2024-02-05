14 Ingredients To Add To Scrambled Eggs For A Spicy Kick

Although Yotam Ottolenghi is a globally renowned chef with numerous restaurants and a whole library of cookbooks to his name, he's not above making scrambled eggs for breakfast. But, given his credentials, one can only expect such eggs to be elevated. Moreover, because of his background in Israeli cuisine and Middle Eastern flavors, one should not be surprised that he puts a spicy twist on them.

He does this with the use of biber salçası red pepper paste, a Turkish red chili paste. "It's not as spicy as harissa but is way more punchy than passata," Ottolenghi told Conde Nast Traveller. This milder taste -– which comes from its sweet peppers -– allows you to put more of it into your eggs without scaring less adventurous diners. Plus, all you have to do is stir it in. The only catch is that this paste might be a little challenging to find. Ottolenghi himself stocks up on it whenever he's in Istanbul, but short of getting on a plane and flying into the sunrise, you might be able to find it at your local Turkish market or online.