10 Kitchen Scraps You Can Use To Attract Birds To Your Garden

A well-tended garden is a beautiful sight, yet it becomes even more splendid with the addition of birds flitting around. Setting out food for birds not only attracts them to your garden, but provides extra nutrition to the wild population, helping them to migrate and survive the winter months. You don't need to buy expensive bird food, either — scraps and leftover foods from your kitchen can do the job swimmingly.

Much like composting at home, feeding kitchen scraps to birds enhances your garden while saving on food waste. We've rounded up 10 of the safest, most nutritious foods to set out in your backyard feeder (or an old coffee mug, which can be made into a DIY alternative). Crucially, you should also learn which foods are unsafe for birds. The classic choices of bread, crackers, and other baked goods are actually a bad idea. They don't provide nutritional value and birds may wind up malnourished if they fill up on these empty carbs.

Onions, garlic, avocados, raw meat, honey, and salty or sugary snacks like chips, seasoned nuts, or chocolate are also no-gos, either because they're toxic to birds or go bad quickly, potentially causing illnesses. Certain types of foods are also more beneficial to birds during specific seasons, so do research to see what you should put out during different times of year, and when you should set out more food or let birds feed on natural sources instead. With that, here are the best kitchen scraps to give to your feathered friends.