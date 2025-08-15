Don't Throw Away That Unsalted Peanut Butter - Put It In Your Bird Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you'd like to prudently feed the bluejays, sparrows, and finches in your backyard, look no further than your own pantry. Instead of throwing away that unsalted peanut butter that didn't quite live up to your tastes, put it in your bird feeder during colder months. Unsalted peanut butter is a safe alternative to what's referred to in the bird-feeding world as suet. Suet, or hard animal fat, is an ideal feeding supplement for birds during winter, when other nutrient-rich foods sources are scarce. Unsalted peanut butter works great due to its firm texture and high fat and protein content, even if it's not as tasty as the salted variety for us humans.

While some people misguidedly recommend putting soft or even liquid fats like bacon grease in the bird feeder (or worse, on trees or pinecones), this can actually be extremely dangerous – even fatal — since the fat can easily transfer to birds' wings, hindering their ability to fly and stay warm. For this reason, solid and crumbly fats are ideal. That jar of firm peanut butter without added sugars, salt, or preservatives is a good alternative since, like suet, it stays solid and has a high meltpoint. If it's natural, just make sure the butter's mixed thoroughly so you're not left with liquid fat. Or alternatively, mix peanut butter with birdseed or a solid fat like lard before giving it to your feathered friends.