Why Some NADC Burger Customers Say Eating There Isn't Actually Worth It
Since the concept of NADC Burger began in 2021, the brand has commanded a loyal following. The collaboration between skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland-Lee has expanded to over a dozen locations. A stripped-down menu with only a handful of offerings means that those looking for fries and burgers made from 100% Wagyu beef know where to turn. Unfortunately, as "Not a Damn Chance" has grown, some customers have noted that the price tag associated with brand fails to match the experience.
UCLA's student newspaper Daily Bruin summarized the tension after visiting a NADC Burger location in Los Angeles. The reviewer noted that the signature burger, a stack of two 3-ounce Wagyu patties layered with American cheese, onions, pickles, and jalapeños and topped with secret sauce was smaller than In-N-Out's Double-Double. The major difference is that the NADC burger costs more than twice as much. When a burger costs $16 — without fries — a lunch order can add up quickly. Add in NADC's loaded "beast mode" fries and a drink, plus factor in tax and tip, you're looking at well over $30 for lunch. "$60 for two burgers, one fries and two drinks is criminal," wrote a user on Reddit. "I thought it was a pretty dang good burger, but yeah the price point was preeeetty steep," added another.
When hype fails to deliver
Diners are taking to the socials to express their grievances with the chain, and Reddit threads have filled with customers who won't repeat the pricey experience. "I feel like this place is one you get duped into going to and therefore you must rave about it to dupe others into going so you're not feeling like a sucker," wrote one user on Reddit. Some burger fans noted that the experience was subpar compared to other popular burger chains sampled.
Still, many NADC customers appreciate the burgers, noting that eating at the restaurants offers a quality dining experience. The burgers have been described as juicy and memorable, despite the price. Some customers admit to going for a burger at least once a month. Even with netizens griping about the price, NADC continues to grow, so there's clearly a demand for what NADC is putting out. If you're looking to give Not a Damn Chance a try and form your own opinion about the brand, just be prepared to open your wallet.