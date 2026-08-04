Why Some NADC Burger Customers Say Eating There Isn't Actually Worth It

Since the concept of NADC Burger began in 2021, the brand has commanded a loyal following. The collaboration between skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland-Lee has expanded to over a dozen locations. A stripped-down menu with only a handful of offerings means that those looking for fries and burgers made from 100% Wagyu beef know where to turn. Unfortunately, as "Not a Damn Chance" has grown, some customers have noted that the price tag associated with brand fails to match the experience.

UCLA's student newspaper Daily Bruin summarized the tension after visiting a NADC Burger location in Los Angeles. The reviewer noted that the signature burger, a stack of two 3-ounce Wagyu patties layered with American cheese, onions, pickles, and jalapeños and topped with secret sauce was smaller than In-N-Out's Double-Double. The major difference is that the NADC burger costs more than twice as much. When a burger costs $16 — without fries — a lunch order can add up quickly. Add in NADC's loaded "beast mode" fries and a drink, plus factor in tax and tip, you're looking at well over $30 for lunch. "$60 for two burgers, one fries and two drinks is criminal," wrote a user on Reddit. "I thought it was a pretty dang good burger, but yeah the price point was preeeetty steep," added another.