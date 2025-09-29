The Burger Chain That Only Has 3 Items On The Menu
How confident does a restaurant have to be to sell just two main items? Even when McDonald's first opened, it had a more extensive menu than that. It ended up reducing the menu to nine items — including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, potato chips, and pie, as well as some drinks. But NADC Burger has only two main items on its menu: a cheeseburger and french fries. If you're looking for more, you're in the wrong place.
NADC, which stands for Not a Damn Chance, was founded by professional skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee. Williams met Lee at one of the chef's sushi restaurants, and they formed a friendship. Lee was a fan of skateboarding, and Williams was a fan of cooking. They both realized they had a passion for good burgers and sought to make not just a good burger, but the best burger they could produce.
NADC uses wagyu beef sourced from a farm near Houston. The ⅓-lb burger patty is topped with custom seasoning, American cheese, pickles, onions, what it calls "slightly tamed" jalapeños (which are pickled jalapeños), and secret sauce. The fattiness of the beef is countered by the acidity of the other ingredients. Together, they create a balanced flavor that has gone viral thanks to overwhelmingly positive fan responses. The restaurant also offers twice-fried french fries cooked in beef tallow. They come plain or "beast mode," which tops them essentially the same way as the burger (minus the onion). It also sells chocolate chip cookies. That's it. That's the menu.
Eating at NADC
The restaurant began at a bar in Austin, where it was just a walk-up window. A year later, in 2023, NADC opened its first brick-and-mortar location. The Dallas location opened in August 2025 and is the ninth one in the country.
You can get drinks at an NADC, but they change from location to location. The Denver location has drinks from the Rocky Mountain Soda Co., while Austin offers Liquid Death canned beverages and Red Bull. You can get a Mexican Sprite in Chicago, and the Dallas NADC offers a slightly different experience, including a full bar with custom cocktails. Besides the drinks, the menu is not as set in stone as you might think. You can order a kids' version of the burger, which is smaller. The restaurant also allows modifications if you want an extra patty or fewer add-ons. The cookies for sale are house-baked brown butter chocolate chip cookies.
The whole concept was always about making one perfect burger, which Neen Williams and Phillip Frankland Lee felt they did. Every ingredient is meant to give perfect flavor and balance so every bite is as good as it can be. There was not a damn chance they were going to let anything stop them. That was the mission and the philosophy behind the restaurant, and that's why the menu is so limited. Could they have done more? Definitely. But they didn't want to.