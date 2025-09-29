The Burger Chain That Only Has 3 Items On The Menu

How confident does a restaurant have to be to sell just two main items? Even when McDonald's first opened, it had a more extensive menu than that. It ended up reducing the menu to nine items — including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, potato chips, and pie, as well as some drinks. But NADC Burger has only two main items on its menu: a cheeseburger and french fries. If you're looking for more, you're in the wrong place.

NADC, which stands for Not a Damn Chance, was founded by professional skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee. Williams met Lee at one of the chef's sushi restaurants, and they formed a friendship. Lee was a fan of skateboarding, and Williams was a fan of cooking. They both realized they had a passion for good burgers and sought to make not just a good burger, but the best burger they could produce.

NADC uses wagyu beef sourced from a farm near Houston. The ⅓-lb burger patty is topped with custom seasoning, American cheese, pickles, onions, what it calls "slightly tamed" jalapeños (which are pickled jalapeños), and secret sauce. The fattiness of the beef is countered by the acidity of the other ingredients. Together, they create a balanced flavor that has gone viral thanks to overwhelmingly positive fan responses. The restaurant also offers twice-fried french fries cooked in beef tallow. They come plain or "beast mode," which tops them essentially the same way as the burger (minus the onion). It also sells chocolate chip cookies. That's it. That's the menu.