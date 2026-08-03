6 Starbucks Canada Exclusive Menu Items To Try And 6 To Skip

One of my first introductions to coffee was Starbucks. Beyond the freshly ground beans my mother brewed every morning when I was dipping a toe into caffeinated waters, I also relied on its sugar-laden drinks to get me through the years — because nothing feels as sophisticated as being a preteen and sipping something caffeinated with the green mermaid stamped on the cup.

Being in Canada, I have the opportunity to enjoy plenty of Starbucks options that may not be available to those living in the U.S. As such, I've taken it as my responsibility to taste, review, and educate those who might find themselves at a Starbucks Canada location in the near future and need to know what's worth spending your money on, and what's best left off your order.

The Starbucks Canada items I selected were only available on its Canadian website — not the American one — and included everything from drinks and breakfast items to a few sweet treats. Some were bonafide hits, and others didn't quite reach the standards that had been set for them. Whether you're just visiting or happen to live here, you can be sure that these are the Starbucks Canada items you'll want to try — as well as those you're better off skipping.