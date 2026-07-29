The Best New Sam's Club Deli Items In 2026 So Far
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Sam's Club may just be the place to be in 2026. The warehouse store has made some major changes this year, from changing checkout procedures to removing artificial flavors and additives from all Member's Mark store-brand products. The brand has also added plenty of new items to its shelves, namely the deli section.
At a standard grocery store, the word "deli" might make you think of sliced meats and cheeses. However, at bulk warehouse stores like Sam's Club, it often means prepared foods. In fact, Sam's Club has some great prepared meals — including a few that might just taste be better than takeout — and has added new take-and-bake and ready-to-eat options to tempt shoppers even further.
For your convenience, we scoured the reviews on Sam's Club's website, as well as chatter across different social media platforms, to find the new deli items customers like best. Here are 11 new, highly rated deli items that shoppers love. Be sure to add them to your cart the next time you're shopping!
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary by region.
Member's Mark Uncured Ham & Cheese Sliders
Combining ham, cheese, brioche buns, and a garlic and herb butter topping, the Member's Mark Uncured Ham & Cheese Sliders are perfect for an easy dinner, packed lunch, or the big game. They've earned 4.8 stars on the Sam's Club website, where one customer deemed them "a great quick and easy dinner option." The reviewer added: "The buns were soft and fresh, the cheese melted nicely, and the overall flavor was really good."
Purchase these Member's Mark Uncured Ham & Cheese Sliders at Sam's Club for $6.46 per pound.
Member's Mark Tempura and Coconut Shrimp Tray
Tasting Table has plenty of tips for cooking with a deep-fryer, but an air fryer is dramatically easier when you're cooking up breaded items like the Member's Mark Tempura and Coconut Shrimp Tray. One member on Sam's Club's website even called these "better than takeout." Another reviewer on Instagram added, "The air fryer turned the batter into a beautifully golden, ultra-crispy shell that shattered with every bite, while the inside stayed light and not overly greasy."
Purchase this Member's Mark Tempura and Coconut Shrimp Tray at Sam's Club for $8.42 per pound.
Member's Mark Chile Lime Chicken Bowl
The Member's Mark Chile Lime Chicken Bowl is a recent addition to Sam's Club's prepared meal lineup that offers a true one-stop-shop, featuring chicken, rice, a corn and bean mix, and two sauces. "This bowl delivers bold flavors with a really cohesive balance," said one pleasantly surprised Instagram reviewer. While some noted the portion could be bigger, others on the Sam's Club website found the tray a great size for two — especially with some tortillas on the side.
Purchase the Member's Mark Chile Lime Chicken Bowl at Sam's Club for $6.44 per pound.
Member's Mark by FujiSan Big Maki Combo Platter
In 2026, Sam's Club introduced a new sushi platter perfect for a crowd: the Member's Mark by FujiSan Big Maki Combo Platter. The platter is prepared daily and boasts 44 rolls, including a dragon roll and shrimp tempura crunch roll. "It's pretty good for 'supermarket' sushi," one Reddit user said. "They make it in front of you, and at my warehouse the case is not overstocked." Another Redditor recommended "going early in the day to ensure freshness."
Purchase this Member's Mark by FujiSan Big Maki Combo Platter at Sam's Club for $25.97.
Member's Mark Chicken Tikka Masala
This ready-made meal is big on flavor and short on prep time. It's earned a 4.7-star rating on the Sam's Club website, where reviewers noted that it's even a hit with kids. The dish pairs white meat chicken with a bold (but not spicy) tikka masala sauce, served with basmati rice and naan bites. "Only thing I needed was extra pita and lime to clean the extra sauce off of the plate," exclaimed one Sam's Club member.
Purchase Member's Mark Chicken Tikka Masala at Sam's Club for $7.24 per pound.
Member's Mark High Protein Penne Pasta with Italian Sausage
For an easy dinner that helps you meet your protein goals, check out the Member's Mark High Protein Penne Pasta with Italian Sausage. "I fixed this last night, and it was a hit," said one Facebook reviewer. "I personally found it was on the sweet side and prefer spicy, but I would definitely purchase again." Others agree, recommending extra sauce or red pepper flakes to enhance the flavor of the dish.
Purchase Member's Mark High Protein Penne Pasta with Italian Sausage at Sam's Club for $5.12 per pound.
Member's Mark Szechuan Beef Noodle Stir Fry
Grocery store chains offer easier dinner options than ever these days, and Sam's Club made our list of the best grocery stores for prepared meals, in part due to this stir fry. The dish combines marinated beef with sliced peppers, onions, and thick noodles alongside a Szechuan-inspired sauce for heat. "I was impressed with just how much beef there was," said one Sam's Club member. "I felt like I was getting a lot for my money."
Purchase this Member's Mark Szechuan Beef Noodle Stir Fry at Sam's Club for $6.46 per pound.
Member's Mark Mango Shrimp Ceviche
Looking for a flavorful and light summer meal? Grab the Member's Mark Mango Shrimp Ceviche next time you're at Sam's Club. Customers noted the large amount of shrimp in each portion. "The shrimp are fresh and firm," said one Sam's Club reviewer. "Mango is cubed in bite size pieces. Limes for squeezing. Really looking forward to eating this again on a hot summer day. Refreshing and light." You can't beat that!
Purchase Member's Mark Mango Shrimp Ceviche at Sam's Club for $7.46 per pound.
Member's Mark Cherry Pistachio Crunch Salad
If you're picking up one of our favorite Sam's Club take-and-bake dinners, you may as well grab a salad to go with it. The Member's Mark Cherry Pistachio Crunch Salad tops spring greens with dried cherries, fresh strawberries, goat cheese, pistachios, crunchy granola, and a red wine vinaigrette. One reviewer on Sam's Club's website raved: "The mixture of the granola, strawberries, [and goat] cheese just seems to go well together and let's not forget the pistachios!!! Simply amazing."
Purchase Member's Mark Cherry Pistachio Crunch Salad at Sam's Club for $7.16 per pound.
Hillshire Farm Premium Carved Oven Roasted Turkey Breast
High-quality deli meat is worth the premium, but shopping at Sam's Club means you can make a sandwich with simple ingredients at a great price and meet your nutrition goals at the same time — that is, if you pick up the Hillshire Farm Premium Carved Oven Roasted Turkey Breast. "The macros on this turkey is amazing!" noted one Sam's Club reviewer. "12g of protein for 50 calories! Amazing in a sandwich!"
Purchase Hillshire Farm Premium Carved Oven Roasted Turkey Breast at Sam's Club for $10.68 for two 11-ounce packages.
Member's Mark Chicken Shawarma Kit
Feed a crowd some fresh flavors with the Member's Mark Chicken Shawarma Kit from Sam's Club. The 4.7-star rated kit includes pita, seasoned chicken, tahini and garlic sauces, feta, and a tomato and cucumber bruschetta. "The chicken is tender, juicy, and well-seasoned with a delicious blend of savory spices," said one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. On Instagram, another reviewer added: "While this isn't a traditional take, Member's Mark did a really solid job with their version."
Purchase this Member's Mark Chicken Shawarma Kit from Sam's Club for $15.82.