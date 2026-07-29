The Best New Sam's Club Deli Items In 2026 So Far

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Sam's Club may just be the place to be in 2026. The warehouse store has made some major changes this year, from changing checkout procedures to removing artificial flavors and additives from all Member's Mark store-brand products. The brand has also added plenty of new items to its shelves, namely the deli section.

At a standard grocery store, the word "deli" might make you think of sliced meats and cheeses. However, at bulk warehouse stores like Sam's Club, it often means prepared foods. In fact, Sam's Club has some great prepared meals — including a few that might just taste be better than takeout — and has added new take-and-bake and ready-to-eat options to tempt shoppers even further.

For your convenience, we scoured the reviews on Sam's Club's website, as well as chatter across different social media platforms, to find the new deli items customers like best. Here are 11 new, highly rated deli items that shoppers love. Be sure to add them to your cart the next time you're shopping!

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary by region.