Sam's Club Changes You'll Notice In 2026

One of the biggest pains of shopping at large warehouse stores are the never-ending checkout lines. And even with self-checkout options, shoppers end up queuing up to get their receipts checked at the exit. Sam's Club is rolling out new technology that will do away with that final check.

A decade after Sam's Club launched their Scan & Go application, which allows shoppers to scan items using their phones (and even save them money), they're now setting up exit archways in their stores. These archways use a combination of computer vision and artificial intelligence to confirm everything in the shopping cart has been paid for. Multiple cameras capture images of a loaded cart as it goes through the arches, before AI models interpret the visuals and matches them to products in the store. All of this happens in seconds.

Sam's Club has announced plans to remodel all 600 locations, using their new store in Grapevine, Texas as the template. The Grapevine store, which opened in 2025, does away with registers altogether and creates a seamless shopping experience by combining the Scan & Go technology with the AI exit technology. "The Grapevine Sam's Club sets a new standard for what a club can be," a press release stated. "It's a place where human-centered design and technology meet convenience and discovery, offering a glimpse into the future of retail." If the future of retail entails zero queues, we're all for it.