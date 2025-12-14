Can Using Sam's Club Scan And Go Save You Money? Here's The Deal
Membership warehouse shopping is pretty straightforward, with few thrills and lots of savings. It's an uncomplicated way to shop, but a few savings tricks can up your buying game — if you know they exist and how to access them. Regular Sam's Club shoppers may have heard about one of them called "Scan & Go." It's essentially a mobile checkout option, letting you scan items with your smartphone as you put them into your cart. But there's actually more to it, as certain features help save money.
Scan & Go can definitely make a decent dent in your overall bill – but the savings are only on certain items when specific promotions are active. The concept is pretty simple, and there are two ways to save when using the Sam's app for checkout. The first way is through a specific Sam's Club category of savings exclusive to Scan & Go users. You'll see these discounts on yellow banners within the mobile app, and they activate when scanning that item and completing the purchase in the app.
The second way to save when using Scan & Go happens automatically: Sam's Club directly ties together its app-based checkout system and its Instant Savings program, which has rotating specials and promotional discounts throughout the store at any given time. The promotions automatically load into your membership account when active, so when you scan an item and pay with the app, any eligible discounts automatically hook up.
Potential savings with Sam's Club Scan & Go
Though extra savings are a big perk when using Scan & Go, the process itself is pretty impressive too. You really do scan and leave the store, with no waits and no checkout lines. Along the way, you keep a running total of how much you're spending — and saving. When finished shopping, just tap to pay in the app, and get an exit code that's scanned at the exit door. You can also use Scan & Go at Sam's food courts.
Though Scan & Go is an in-store program, you can still preview some of the program's prices on Costco's website. They're identified on a "Scan & Go Offers In Club" page and carry a red banner. Items change often and vary by location — but recent examples of Scan & Go items include kitchen staples such as Dixie insulated paper cups for a $4 discount and clear plastic cutlery for $3 off. Other common items include paper towels, with Reddit reviewers revealing recent discounts as high as $10 when using Scan & Go.
Other users on the thread lament Costco not offering a similar service, noting its outdated technology. For a deeper look at this discrepancy between the two rivals, check out our article on the Sam's Club membership perk loyal shoppers say Costco can't beat. And here's a look at grocery store apps in general and their serious potential rewards.