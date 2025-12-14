Can Using Sam's Club Scan And Go Save You Money? Here's The Deal

Membership warehouse shopping is pretty straightforward, with few thrills and lots of savings. It's an uncomplicated way to shop, but a few savings tricks can up your buying game — if you know they exist and how to access them. Regular Sam's Club shoppers may have heard about one of them called "Scan & Go." It's essentially a mobile checkout option, letting you scan items with your smartphone as you put them into your cart. But there's actually more to it, as certain features help save money.

Scan & Go can definitely make a decent dent in your overall bill – but the savings are only on certain items when specific promotions are active. The concept is pretty simple, and there are two ways to save when using the Sam's app for checkout. The first way is through a specific Sam's Club category of savings exclusive to Scan & Go users. You'll see these discounts on yellow banners within the mobile app, and they activate when scanning that item and completing the purchase in the app.

The second way to save when using Scan & Go happens automatically: Sam's Club directly ties together its app-based checkout system and its Instant Savings program, which has rotating specials and promotional discounts throughout the store at any given time. The promotions automatically load into your membership account when active, so when you scan an item and pay with the app, any eligible discounts automatically hook up.