Here's How To Buy An Olive Garden Cheese Grater For Your Meals At Home
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If your favorite thing about going to Olive Garden is the thrill of watching the freshly grated Romano rain down upon your food, you can now recreate that magical moment at home. The sleek cheese grater used by the restaurant is available to purchase, and you can even do so at some locations. This means that at the same time you place your order for chicken alfredo, you can snag the iconic rotary cheese grater.
Your mileage may vary when trying to buy it in person, however. Some folks say that their restaurant didn't have any, and some employees have pointed out that they don't even know how to ring the product up. Ultimately, it will depend on whether your local restaurant is participating or has any in stock. Luckily, there's another way to buy an Olive Garden rotary cheese grater: online. Whether you grab one in person or via the website, that price includes a block of the chain's signature Romano cheese.
According to customers, the cheese grater is made by Zyliss, a Swiss company that manufactures professional, NSF-certified cookware, bakeware, and food prep tools for use in commercial kitchens. Its cheese grater makes it fast and easy to grate blocks of hard cheese, as well as chocolate and nuts. The deceptively simple gadget features an incredibly sharp stainless steel drum that churns out perfect, uniformly grated foods. Pick one up for your home, and you'll no longer have to hope your server leaves the cheese grater at your table so you can try it out yourself.
You can also snag a Zyliss cheese grater on Amazon – and customers love it
If you don't have a restaurant near you, it is still easier to get a cheese grater than to try to score an Olive Garden Pasta Pass. You can order the Zyliss Classic Rotary Cheese Grater on Amazon for around $22. And if you're on the fence about whether a $20+ cheese grater is worth it, you just need to read customer reviews on Amazon. The product has close to 2,000 five-star reviews from customers who rave about its performance, consistency, and quality. They also comment on how comfortable it is to use, claiming that they don't experience tired, achy wrists even after grating multiple blocks of cheese. In one Amazon review, a customer says the product "works very well. Just like being in a fine Italian kitchen!"
If you avoid using your box grater because it's a pain to clean, you'll be amazed at how simple it is to wash this rotary grater. It's easy to disassemble and wash by hand, or you can just pop it in the top rack of your dishwasher. In fact, one customer even highlights how easy the gadget is to clean in their review: "Saves me a ton of time grating fresh parm. If it's dirty, I will spend the time to wash it before reaching for my grater I previously used. Easy to take apart and put in the dishwasher." The product also has a lot of positive reviews on Zyliss' website, where it is offered for $24.95.