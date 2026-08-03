Here's How To Buy An Olive Garden Cheese Grater For Your Meals At Home

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If your favorite thing about going to Olive Garden is the thrill of watching the freshly grated Romano rain down upon your food, you can now recreate that magical moment at home. The sleek cheese grater used by the restaurant is available to purchase, and you can even do so at some locations. This means that at the same time you place your order for chicken alfredo, you can snag the iconic rotary cheese grater.

Your mileage may vary when trying to buy it in person, however. Some folks say that their restaurant didn't have any, and some employees have pointed out that they don't even know how to ring the product up. Ultimately, it will depend on whether your local restaurant is participating or has any in stock. Luckily, there's another way to buy an Olive Garden rotary cheese grater: online. Whether you grab one in person or via the website, that price includes a block of the chain's signature Romano cheese.

According to customers, the cheese grater is made by Zyliss, a Swiss company that manufactures professional, NSF-certified cookware, bakeware, and food prep tools for use in commercial kitchens. Its cheese grater makes it fast and easy to grate blocks of hard cheese, as well as chocolate and nuts. The deceptively simple gadget features an incredibly sharp stainless steel drum that churns out perfect, uniformly grated foods. Pick one up for your home, and you'll no longer have to hope your server leaves the cheese grater at your table so you can try it out yourself.