The Cheese That Olive Garden Servers Grate On Your Food Isn't Parmesan

Olive Garden aficionados love the restaurant chain for its delicious meals inspired by the tastes of Italian-American cuisine, many of which contain ample amounts of cheese. Though it's noted that the cheese is endless among things Olive Garden employees know that diners don't, you may be surprised to find out that, contrary to popular belief, this block is not Parmesan at all. According to a number of social media comments from former Olive Garden waiters, the block of cheese grated over your food is actually Romano.

While the waitstaff is typically accommodating about adding as much freshly grated cheese to your dish as you wish, it's also worth keeping in mind that they will not leave a cheese grater at your table. With that said, you can totally order your own from Olive Garden's website. For about $20, this cheese grater even comes with a block of the restaurant's Romano cheese — just like the ones the waiters use.

In one Reddit thread inquiring about the block of cheese used, several users chimed in to share their expertise. One user reveals, "When I worked there the 'Parmesan' was actually a cheaper kind of Romano." Another quips, "Former server here. It's Romano, not Parmesan. Olive garden (or Darden, I should say) is far too cheap to shell out the $ for all of that Parmesan cheese." There is also some speculation among the comments that the specific brand of Romano cheese may be Lolito.