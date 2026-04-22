Why Won't Olive Garden Servers Leave A Cheese Grater At Your Table?

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"Say when." If these words mean something to you, then you might be an Olive Garden fan — more specifically, a fan of the chain's iconic hand-turn cheese grater. Ever wanted to give that grater a crank yourself? You aren't alone. One cheeky Reddit thread in r/olivegarden inquires, "Would you leave the cheese grater at the table if someone asked?"

The top comment (apparently from a former Olive Garden employee) notes that restaurants are only equipped with a limited number of cheese graters, so leaving one at a table would stunt full-store operations. "It was against our store's policy to even let a guest use them for sanitary reasons," explains the poster. "We barely had enough of them for the servers to use so it would be impossible if all 50 tables had their own cheese grater considering we had maybe 8 to share between 12 servers." Another ostensible employee chimes in, "Didn't stop this one old guy from straight up grabbing the grater out of my hands one time lmao." Further compounding the limited-stock issue, multiple commenters point out the potential for theft. Diners might order a third Sicilian Sunset cocktail and feel brazen enough to stuff that grater into their purse.

Another glaring (and germy) blockade to the communal grater daydream is food safety and hygiene. "It's unsanitary," writes one commenter. "I don't know where their hands have been and if they're going to touch the cheese block, etc." Another adds, "Don't forget the booger covered kids..."