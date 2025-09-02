Box Graters Are A Pain To Clean, Until You Use This Simple One-Step Method

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Box graters are a versatile, easy-to-use kitchen tool that every true cheese lover needs. There are so many unique ways to use your box grater to make everyday cooking tasks easier, from grating cheese to shredding cabbage and carrots. Yet many people find themselves ignoring the box grater sitting conspicuously on their kitchen shelf or counter because they know that after using it, they will have to clean it.

Cleaning your box grater doesn't have to be a nightmare. Once you know how to use this simple, one-step cleaning method, you'll use this kitchen tool much more often. The easiest trick is to soak it in warm water immediately after using it. You can fill your sink with warm, soapy water, or soak the box grater in a bowl of water.

While this might seem like overkill, it will definitely take less time than trying to scrub hardened cheese off of the blades later. If you don't feel like soaking your box grater, run it under warm water immediately after using it to remove food particles and residue. You can also use these methods for cleaning other cheese graters, including flat graters, rotary cheese graters, microplanes, and zesters.