8 Kitchen Tools Every True Cheese Lover Will Want
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cheese. There's just something about this food that so many of us love. It's gooey. It's creamy. It elevates everything from pizza, pasta, burritos, grits, soup, burgers, and so much more. Whether you consider yourself a cheese connoisseur who has tried a variety of unique cheeses or are just the resident expert of the best store-bought cheddar cheeses, you need the right tools to help you grate, slice, bake, and serve your favorites.
We've pulled together a list of some of the top tools every true cheese lover will want to have in their kitchens. Many of these can also make a great gift for the cheese-lover on your shopping list. To select these products, we looked for a range of item types that would come in handy for prepping and serving different types of cheese in a variety of ways. We also closely considered customer reviews, looking for products that are highly rated by the majority of users who have tried them. You can find a more in-depth description of our methodology at the end of this article.
Topulors cheese slicer
If you've been searching for the trick for slicing a large block of cheese evenly, you might want to consider the Topulors cheese slicer. The marble cheese slicer uses a stainless steel wire to cleanly and evenly cut through various types of cheese, including semi-hard and semi-soft varieties. Because of its marble construction, the slicing board offers a smooth and non-stick surface, which ensures a quick and easy cleanup and that even cheese slices. While the stainless steel wire is designed with strength and durability in mind, the manufacturer realizes that it may break after some use. So, this model also comes with five replacement wires to keep you prepared. A few other notable features of the slicer include the anti-slip silicone pads on the base, the ergonomically designed slicing handle, and the sleek and modern black finish.
Most customers have positive things to share about this marble cheese slicer. Overall, they are impressed with how easy it is to cut a block of cheese and how smooth the resulting slices are. Users are also generally happy with the marble cutting surface. They find it attractive and also note that it is easy to clean. One more detail that is mentioned in several reviews is that the manufacturer includes five additional cutting wires. Customers seem to be appreciative of this.
Purchase the Topulors cheese slicer at Amazon for $16.99
Olelo cheese knife set with acacia wood holder
Having the right tools can make or break your cheeseboard. Make sure you're set up for success with this cheese knife set from Olelo, which includes four different tools – each with a smooth and attractive acacia wood handle. The pieces included are a wide, flat knife, which could be used for slicing aged cheese or spreading cheese; a narrow plane knife for cutting cheese off of a block; a parmesan knife for breaking off chunks of hard cheeses; and a cheese fork, for picking up cheese cubes, olives, and more off of a platter. It also comes with an acacia wood holder. The four tools connect to their integrated magnets, allowing for attractive storage and display, while still ensuring that they're easily accessible when needed.
The majority of users are glad they purchased this cheese knife set and often highlight the design in reviews. They find that the acacia wood construction adds beauty to the set. Users are overall happy with the performance and quality of the knives, sharing that they work well for slicing and spreading cheese. Many note that the functionality and design could make the set a nice gift for someone who loves cheese. However, a few users were not as happy with the strength of the magnets, sharing that they are not quite strong enough to keep the knives securely in place on the acacia wood base.
Purchase the Olelo cheese knife set with acacia wood holder at Amazon for $24.89 (on sale from $19.99)
Gorilla Grip XL 4-sided cheese grater with container
The Gorilla Grip XL 4-sided cheese grater with container is a multi-functional tool with different features on each side, which you can use when preparing various types of cheese. There are sides for shredding, slicing, and grating cheese, and one for zesting citrus fruits. With these different functions, you can get the most out of the cheese grater, even using it to make breadcrumbs, or experimenting with the various cheese grater hacks. This Gorilla Grip model is made from stainless steel, offers an ergonomic handle, and features a slip-resistant base to prevent it from sliding around as you work. Each purchase also includes a container that you can attach to the base to catch the grated cheese that falls as you work. This container even comes with a lid, allowing you to store the shredded or grated cheese right inside it.
According to the majority of reviewers, this cheese grater from Gorilla Grip is a good buy. Users share that the grater is well-made, noting that it feels sturdy and durable. They appreciate the four-sided design and say that the tool works well. Other users note that they are glad that the manufacturer offers the tool in a range of color options to match their preferences. Customers also share that the grater is easy to clean, since it can go in the dishwasher.
Purchase the Gorilla Grip XL 4-sided cheese grater with container at Amazon for $23.99 (on sale from $13.99)
Staub ceramic 8-inch Brie baker
If you've been dying to make that fig bake Brie recipe for your next dinner party, don't wait any longer. Let the Staub ceramic 8-inch Brie baker help you make — and serve — it in style. This little baker is made from stoneware that has been covered with a vitreous glass porcelain-enamel finish. Beyond the beauty this white finish adds to the baker, it also makes it more durable, allowing it to resist stains and scratches. The baker is oven-safe up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. It is also broiler-, microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe, adding to its versatility.
The vast majority of reviewers have given this Brie baker a high star rating, speaking to its overall quality and usefulness. Many share that it works perfectly for heating Brie when entertaining. The baker not only goes in the oven, but once the cheese is ready, it also makes an attractive serving piece. A few users noted some disappointment in the lid, sharing that it was broken when their package arrived.
Purchase the Staub ceramic 8-inch Brie baker at Amazon for $49.99
Cuisinart fondue pot
Take a look at this Cuisinart fondue pot if you want to be able to enjoy dipping bread, vegetables, meats, and more into gooey and delicious cheese fondue. The pot offers a 3-quart capacity and an adjustable temperature. Simply choose one of the eight preset options to ensure optimal heating for all of the best fondue cheeses. You can also use this fondue pot for heating broth, chocolate, and more. Each purchase comes with eight fondue forks and a fork rack. The pot has a nonstick interior and can even be cleaned in the dishwasher.
According to customer reviews, there is a lot to love about this fondue pot set from Cuisinart. One feature that many customers mention in their write-ups is the heat control. They like that they'll be able to choose from different settings based on what they are melting. Overall, customers also feel that the pot does a good job of maintaining an even and consistent temperature. Several customers also praise this model for being easy to clean and appreciate that it is dishwasher safe. While reviews are mostly positive, a few users noted some frustration over the length of the cord. They share that it is short, which can make positioning the pot more difficult.
Purchase the Cuisinart fondue pot at Amazon for $99.95
Chef'n 2-in-1 cheese slicer storage container
You might want to pick up one of these versatile containers if you always have a block of cheese in your fridge ready to slice whenever the craving hits you. The storage box allows you to store your cheese out of the wrapper, still keeping it fresh thanks to the plastic case. But this little device is for more than simply storing a block of cheese. You can also use it to slice the block when you're ready to eat it or add it to a charcuterie tray. A little cutting knife is built into one end of the clear cover, making it convenient to use when needed.
Most customers are glad that they gave this cheese slicer and storage container a try. They share that it is a functional tool, making it easy to cut slices of cheese whenever they're wanted. Users are equally impressed with the overall design and quality of the cutter. They mention that it works well and helps them cut smooth slices. A few reviewers found that the storage container let too much air in, so the cheese got a bit dried out. Other reviewers find the container to be a bit too small. They wish that it were larger to accommodate and let them easily slice larger blocks of cheese.
Purchase the Chef'n 2-in-1 cheese slicer storage container at Amazon for $24.99
EZ-Melter cheese provoletera & serving platter
If you're not familiar with provoleta, it is a special cheese dish that is made using provolone cheese. The dish, which comes from Argentina, is often cooked on a grill in a baking dish called a provoletera. If you're interested in making your own provoleta, then you might want to pick up the EZ-Melter cheese provoletera and serving platter. This ceramic platter offers 20 wells, allowing you to prepare 20 appetizers or snacks simultaneously.
Overall, users are glad that they decided to give this cheese appetizer tray a try. In fact, the vast majority of reviewers have given it a high star rating. In their reviews, several users praise the appetizers they're able to make with this platter. They say that the cheese cups turn out flavorful and delicious. Many note that they were happy they were able to find a traditional Argentinian cooking tool on Amazon.
Purchase the EZ-Melter cheese provoletera and serving platter at Amazon for $44.99
Zulay Kitchen rotary cheese grater
Store-bought cheese really can't compare to some freshly-grated cheese. Give the Zulay Kitchen rotary cheese grater if you're ready to really find out how much better freshly grated cheese can taste. After you put the cheese in the food hopper, all you need to do is use one hand to press on the food pusher and the other to rotate the handle and send the food through the grating blade. This model comes with five interchangeable blades that will allow you to use it to coarsely or finely shred cheese. You can also use the various blades for slicing or shredding vegetables, nuts, cookies, and other food items. Zulay Kitchen even offers this rotary grater in 15 different color options, allowing you to coordinate with the look of your kitchen to grate in style.
Reviews are mostly positive for this cheese grater. Customers share that they are impressed with how well it works and the quality of the unit. They appreciate the variety of blades that are included and how those add to the overall versatility of this unit. Another feature that many highlight is how easy the grater is to clean, since it can safely go through the dishwasher. However, some reviewers express dissatisfaction over the suction feet on the unit. They note that it can slide around a bit as they are working.
Purchase the Zulay Kitchen rotary cheese grater at Amazon for $31.99 (on sale from $22.99)
Methodology
As we looked for the different products to include on this list, we considered a variety of factors. First, we wanted to offer a mix of practical and fun products that could make the process of preparing and eating cheese more enjoyable. We also know that there are several different types of cheese, including hard and soft varieties, and that these each require different preparation and serving methods. So, we looked for options for both hard and soft cheeses.
Finally, we wanted to make sure that all of the products we included came highly recommended by those who had used them in their own kitchens. We closely evaluated customer reviews, looking at the average star rating and the number of customers who contributed to that average. At the time of writing, all of our recommendations have a rating of at least 4 stars and have been reviewed by at least 100 customers.