Did Thousands Of Bots Take Over Olive Garden's Pasta Pass? Fans Are Skeptical — And Frustrated

Olive Garden customers ran into a major snag today while trying to buy the company's Never-Ending Pasta Pass, and many think that robot activity might be to blame. "Everyone I've seen online or any of my friends are 10-200k in line with no real Pasta Pass purchased. Has anyone actually gotten one?" asked one Reddit user. Numerous users on the social media platform claimed that bot activity kept them from pasta paradise.

The Never-Ending Pasta Pass is a card that costs $100 and entitles the holder to 13 weeks of the franchise's Never-Ending Pasta Bowl — a deal that lets you mix up Olive Garden's most popular sauces, pastas, and toppings and eat until your sides ache. Each usage of the Pasta Pass comes with unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks as well, and runs from August 31 to November 22 of this year. It's a bargain that hasn't seen the light of day in six years, and that scarcity had many O.G. devotees climbing over each other to get ahold of the vaunted golden ticket.

Customers reported waiting in a digital line for hours to try to get their hands on a Pasta Pass, noting that there were thousands of users ahead of them. "I clicked the second it started but only got 'joining queue' that says to not refresh," wrote one Redditor. "So, here I sit, 41 minutes in..." Another admitted to creating a Python script that allowed them to skip the line entirely.