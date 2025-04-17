What's The Difference Between Olive Garden's Lifetime Pasta Pass And Never-Ending Pasta Pass?

Olive Garden is best known for some of its unlimited deals. But bottomless breadsticks and endless soup aren't the only things to know. The fast-casual Italian chain offers two pasta deals that can be confusingly similar: the Lifetime Pasta Pass and the Never-Ending Pasta Pass. While both are excellent options for those who can't get enough of Olive Garden's many pasta dishes, there are a few key differences to be aware of, namely the availability and duration of each pass.

Both passes offer great value to customers, but the long-term benefits of each pasta pass are important to consider before snagging one to ensure you get your top pick. First up, the Lifetime Pasta Pass provides more than what it actually indicates. Those who hold this pass can enjoy unlimited pasta, breadsticks, and salad or soup for life. Meanwhile, the Never-Ending Pasta Pass is a seasonal offer that is only valid for nine weeks, though it also includes pasta, breadsticks, and soup or salad. Apart from the duration of these deals, one is far more exclusive than the other.