What's The Difference Between Olive Garden's Lifetime Pasta Pass And Never-Ending Pasta Pass?
Olive Garden is best known for some of its unlimited deals. But bottomless breadsticks and endless soup aren't the only things to know. The fast-casual Italian chain offers two pasta deals that can be confusingly similar: the Lifetime Pasta Pass and the Never-Ending Pasta Pass. While both are excellent options for those who can't get enough of Olive Garden's many pasta dishes, there are a few key differences to be aware of, namely the availability and duration of each pass.
Both passes offer great value to customers, but the long-term benefits of each pasta pass are important to consider before snagging one to ensure you get your top pick. First up, the Lifetime Pasta Pass provides more than what it actually indicates. Those who hold this pass can enjoy unlimited pasta, breadsticks, and salad or soup for life. Meanwhile, the Never-Ending Pasta Pass is a seasonal offer that is only valid for nine weeks, though it also includes pasta, breadsticks, and soup or salad. Apart from the duration of these deals, one is far more exclusive than the other.
There's a limited number of Lifetime Pasta Passes
Apart from the length of time the passes are valid, the number of passes and their cost are primary differences as well. The Lifetime Pasta Pass is far more exclusive, with only 50 passes made available each year. The few who are able to snag one of these passes will also pay five times more for the Lifetime Pasta Pass than the Never-Ending Pasta Pass — a sum of $500. Meanwhile, far more people have the chance to get one of the annual Never-Ending Pasta Passes. Typically, 24,000 of these $100 passes are up for grabs each year.
If they're lucky enough to secure a pass, those who are gluten-free can rest assured that gluten-free pastas are included in these promotions. The primary catch for both pasta passes is that guests must dine in rather than order to-go to utilize the deal. It's also worth noting that you are welcome to add meatballs, Italian sausage, or chicken fritta to your pasta using the passes. So, for the biggest Olive Garden fans among us, keep a close eye out for Olive Garden's next pass drop to try your luck in buying one.