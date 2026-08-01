This Rye Whiskey Has Long Been Linked To American West Legends Like Doc Holliday

Drinking like an American outlaw doesn't just mean brewing a cup of cowboy coffee. In Tombstone, Arizona, gunslingers like John Henry "Doc" Holliday and Wyatt Earp were ordering whiskey — specifically Old Overholt Straight Rye. Modern imbibers may recognize Old Overholt from the bottom shelf at the liquor store; it is one of the lowest-priced rye whiskeys made in America. But, this whiskey offers a taste of American history that shouldn't be overlooked.

America's oldest whiskey brand, Old Overholt rye hails from West Overton, Pennsylvania. Its story begins when the Overholt family (originally Oberholtzer) immigrated to the U.S. during the mid-1700s. As was common during the era, these German Mennonite farmers brewed an old farm whiskey for medicinal purposes. But, when Grandpa Overholt passed his recipe on to Abe Overholt (born in 1784), the scale boomed.

In 1810, Abe began commercially producing rye whiskey in a log stillhouse on the farmstead property. Henry Clay Frick, industrial tycoon and Abe's grandson, took over the business in 1881 — the same time Earp rose to prominence in Tombstone and befriended Holliday. Per the lore, Old Overholt was the favorite whiskey brand of Earp and Holliday. Some historians dispute this, maintaining that Earp was a teetotale; some film depictions even show him ordering coffee or cigars during bar scenes instead of a drink. But, Old Overholt would have been the most commonly-served whiskey in Tombstone during the frontiersmen's time. Whether or not he himself partook, Earp was known to sell Old Overholt at the saloon he ran during his retirement.