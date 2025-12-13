15 US Presidents And Their Go-To Whiskey

Since the 1700s, many presidents have sat in the White House. At the time of writing, there have been 47 presidencies (and 45 presidents). Each individual has dealt with the stress of the job in different ways. Donald Trump, for example, relies on Diet Coke and fast food, while Barack Obama used to take regular short strolls to clear his mind. But throughout the centuries, perhaps unsurprisingly given the immense stress of the job, many presidents have turned to hard liquor to get through.

James Madison (the fourth president) and Martin Van Buren (eighth) were two huge whiskey drinkers, for example. In fact, some reports suggest that Madison used to drink up to a pint of whiskey every single day, while Buren earned the nickname "Blue Whiskey Van" for his remarkable ability to hold glass after glass of the liquor.

Madison and Buren weren't alone. Several U.S. presidents have loved whiskey, and you can find out more about them and their go-to types below. The only reason Madison and Buren aren't on the list? There isn't much information available about the specific types they enjoyed, or how they enjoyed it, but rest assured, they were hardcore whiskey fans.