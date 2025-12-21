America's Oldest Whiskey Brand Isn't Originally From Tennessee Or Kentucky

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that time is an ingredient for whiskey, but the entire category is deeply entrenched in history. It's fascinating to learn the stories of distilleries passed down through generations of different families, distilleries that survived the Prohibition, and so on — it's a delicious thread woven into the fabric of American history overall. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a national historic landmark because the Kentucky institution is the oldest continuously operating distillery in the United States. But did you know there's an even older American whiskey distillery, and it's not from the two most famous whiskey states?

Old Overholt Rye was officially established in 1810 in West Overton, Pennsylvania. That was 59 years before Buffalo Trace's own official founding in 1869. Buffalo Trace is often referred to as the country's oldest whiskey brand because it's the oldest continuously operated brand, meaning that its whiskey has been produced every year since 1859. Old Overholt is known as a "continually maintained" brand, meaning that while the company existed, it wasn't necessarily producing whiskey during all of its years in operation. This might be why Buffalo Trace tends to steal the spotlight, despite the fact Old Overholt's got its own intriguing backstory.

Henry Oberholzer settled onto farmland in Pennsylvania pre-1800 and began growing rye to distill with. The German "Oberholzer" name eventually Anglicized into "Overholt." In 1810, Henry's son Abraham took over the distilling business and really scaled it up. The rye whiskey developed a following, and increased from producing 12 gallons a day to 860 gallons a day in 1859.