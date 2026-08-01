9 Long Gone Limited-Edition Reese's Treats We Still Think About
It'd probably take a lifetime to eat all of the treats that Reese's has released over the years. The candy-maker regularly rolls out new flavors every few months, and while most only stick around for a limited time, there are special cases, like the Reese's Oreo cup, where a flavor will graduate to the permanent lineup. That said, just because a flavor didn't make the cut doesn't mean it isn't deserving of a longer run, because some of them arguably deserve it more than the Oreo one.
A few years back, Reese's dropped a peanut butter and banana creme cup as homage to Elvis that people still make threads about. And, if you've ever wondered what a red velvet cake-flavored peanut butter cup tastes like, well, Reese's answered your prayers in 2024. Though, like the aforementioned banana creme cup, it's no longer anywhere to be found. We could easily spend all day waxing poetic about the countless delicious treats Reese's has released over the years. But for now, here are nine long-gone limited-edition Reese's treats we still think about.
Creamy and Crunchy Butter Cups
In 2023, Reese's set out to settle a heated debate among its fanbase, split between two sides: one in favor of creamy butter cups and the other a champion of crunchy butter cups. The dual release coincided with a contest for fans to vote on which was best, with the creamy cups emerging as the victor, winning 80% of the vote. Ironically, both flavors are nowhere to be found today — at least not via the official Reese's site. "Oh my god, they were so good. Just think a regular Reese's, but WAY smoother. Like no graininess at all," said the maker of a Reddit thread about the Creamy cups.
The thread attracted crunchy cup-fans, too, like one person who responded, "Crunchy was better honestly I loved the lil peanut pieces." That said, whichever side you're on, there's no denying that people enjoyed them. The texture of the creamy cup, for example, was supposedly comparable to the consistency of a Justin's peanut butter cup or a Peter Pan Peanut Butter Cup, and according to The Impulsive Buy, the crunchy cup contained the perfect balance of nut pieces and filling.
Reese's Inside Out
When you think about it, a reverse-Reese's cup with peanut butter on the outside and milk chocolate inside could've arrived long before the early 2000s. The limited edition release seems like a no-brainer in hindsight, but with Reese's peanut butter cups already being as perfect as they are, the wait sort of makes sense. According to one review, Reese's Inside Out was more peanut forward than the original, with milk chocolate taking a big back seat. "The peanut butter part was like Reese's Pieces, not like the peanut butter inside a regular peanut butter cup," they also said.
If you knew about Reese's Inside Out when it was available, you got to experience something few have. The creator of a Reddit thread about the bygone flavor shared fond memories of it, saying, "I remember having them about 10 years ago, sold in California, but probably all over the U.S. And yeah, they were frigging amazing...." It must've really made a lasting impression, because another person said, "I remember getting one in my Halloween basket when I was like 6-7 years old lol it was so good but I was never able to find it again."
Football-shaped Butter Cups
Nothing can top the iconic shape of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, but in 2022, the candy-maker decided to switch things up a bit with the release of football-shaped butter cups. Reese's kicked off the flavor during the college football season via its Reese's University concept, which is described as a confection-based college sports program. In reality, it's actually a fictional university. But what is real is the permanent shelf potential the football cups had. "I swear that all the holiday shapes taste better than the original cups with the accordion-riffled edges because of the smoother texture," said someone on a Reddit thread about the discontinued flavor.
To be fair, the product wasn't without its flaws, particularly the fact that it looked more like a Reese's Easter egg than the chocolate football on the packaging. Based on the response, however, that didn't bother people at all. "I'll take it. As long as it's like a 10:1 peanut butter to chocolate ratio. Pumpkins, trees, eggs, footballs. It's all good," said someone who received over 400 likes. Basically, the biggest issue was really a non-issue for fans. If Reese's made it look like how it does on the packaging, and gave it a second chance, it'd undoubtedly be a touchdown.
Red Velvet Butter Cup
Red velvet cake, milk chocolate, and peanut butter? Yeah, the Reese's Red Velvet Peanut Butter cup definitely had permanent status potential. Especially considering that it's one of the most memorable and aesthetically pleasing flavors of recent times. On a Reddit thread, someone who was fortunate enough to experience it said, "It's surprisingly good! It tastes like just the red velvet cake part without the icing, mixed with peanut butter. It sounds strange but somehow it works."
The flavor still appears on the Hershey website, so there is a slight chance that it'll resurface around the holidays. That said, Reese's candies vanish all the time, so you probably shouldn't hold your breath. In a review that gave the candy a 7 out of 10, the person said, "...if this were a brand-new treat, I would give it 10/10 based on taste alone," which is reasonable because nothing beats the original Reese's cup, but at the same time, it's also a compliment to be compared to it.
Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers
Reese's made a daring move in 2019 when it decided to release a peanut butter cup made entirely of peanut butter. The flavor was such a hit that it was brought back in 2020, and again in 2021 to coincide with National Peanut Butter Lovers Day, which, surprisingly, is an actual real-deal day. Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers cups appeared once more in 2022 before going into the discontinued bin, where they've been ever since. Sadly, Reese's gave no explanation for why it suddenly stopped bringing the flavor back. But based on customer responses, it's clearly a fan-favorite.
On a Reddit thread from 2022, the love in the comments section was clear, with one person saying, "Best flavour of Reese's," followed by someone else saying, "searching for these rn, where the heck can i find these." According to YouTube reviewer Tami Dunn, the Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers flavor wasn't as sweet as the original, but no less delicious. "If you are a peanut butter lover, if you already love Reese's, I think you're going to love these," she said. Unfortunately, those who didn't get to try it while it was around may never get to find out if they do, in fact, love it.
Big Cup with Mixed Nuts
For one reason or another, Reese's has never dived into making cups with other nut butters like almond or cashew. The closest it's gotten to diverging from its signature peanut butter filling was between 2006 and 2007, when Reese's Big Cup with Mixed Nuts hit the scene. Enrobed in milk chocolate, twice the size of a regular cup, and filled with peanuts, pecans, cashews, almonds, and peanut butter, it was a one-of-a-kind release. Apparently, however, lots of people weren't even aware that Reese's released it, and we couldn't even find a decent picture of the package to show you. "I probably would've loved these had I known of them," said one person in response to an X post about the flavor.
Though it was meant to be a limited release, the customer response hints at two possible reasons why Reese's never brought it back, or never again attempted to fill cups with different nut varieties. "It was way too chunky-style. Hard floaters of cashew in the midst of soft creamy smooth peanut butter was a bit disconcerting," said another person on the same post. Furthermore, peanut butter cups aren't very spacious inside, so stuffing them with different nuts was pretty ambitious for Reese's, as Taquitos.net pointed out in its review, saying, "The taste was still very good, but....I couldn't specifically taste any of the four kinds of nuts." So, between the consistency and complexity, it's understandable why Reese's never reintroduced them.
Georgia Honey Roasted Butter Cup
Peaches aren't the only food that Georgia is known for; it's also known for peanuts. In fact, 50% of the peanuts grown in America in 2024 came from Georgia. Throughout the state, mom-and-pop-style general stores sell candied peanuts of all flavors, and honey-roasted is one of the most popular. The Reese's Honey-Roasted Peanut Butter Cup was released as part of a limited edition series that Hershey launched to highlight regional flavors. In California, for example, it dropped strawberry Kit-Kats, while in New York, locals got cherry cheesecake Hershey bars.
According to reviews, the cup looked identical to a regular one, but the taste couldn't have been more different. "I noticed a much stronger peanut butter taste in the special flavor. In fact, it made the original cup seem dull in comparison," said an Atlanta Magazine reviewer. The only criticism they had was that it was a bit too sweet, but aside from that, they said it delivered a better balance of peanut butter and milk chocolate than the original cup. We may never know whether or not that's true, but fortunately, we do know what you need to make peanut butter cups that rival Reese's.
Reese's Thanksgiving Pie
Reese's really went all out in 2021 when it introduced a 9-inch, 3.25-pound Thanksgiving Pie that was really just an enlarged peanut butter cup. Copious amounts of milk chocolate and peanut butter never hurt anyone, so naturally, this limited edition Reese's treat was welcomed with open arms. At least, by those who knew it existed. At the time, Reese's dubbed it "the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup ever for sale!" However, it wasn't heavily promoted, and only 3000 were made available, so it mostly flew under the radar during its short stint.
Those who got the memo, however, scooped it up without hesitation. "...this thing was such a huge hit that it sold out in less than two hours," said So Bros Network in a review. Meanwhile, on Reddit, someone shared two Thanksgiving Pies that they were lucky enough to score, saying, "Been in the fridge since Thanksgiving. Saving them for birthdays now." With how much people love Reese's, we've no doubt that if Thanksgiving Pie was renamed something like Reese's Big Cup Pie, it'd do very well.
Elvis Peanut Butter & Banana Creme
To mark the 30th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, Reese's decided to release a "Collector Edition" peanut butter cup flavor inspired by Presley's favorite snack. Dubbed Reese's Peanut Butter & Banana Creme, it featured each of the famed sandwich's ingredients, with the addition of chocolate. The flavor was so popular among fans that, once it was discontinued, someone started a petition to bring it back. The petition received over 2000 signatures and a response from Reese's itself, saying, "There's always a chance you'll get to enjoy this perfect combination again as we do on occasion bring back limited editions."
The response is a bit longer, though it basically said, "Thank you for enjoying this flavor, but we don't plan on bringing it back." To this day, the Peanut Butter & Banana Creme cup remains a fan favorite — at least, for those who remember its brief lifespan. "I bought cases of those things! Man they were good!!!" said someone on a Reddit thread about the flavor. Many of the comments agree, too, though in truth, there are just as many people who never knew they were released.