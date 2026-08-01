9 Long Gone Limited-Edition Reese's Treats We Still Think About

It'd probably take a lifetime to eat all of the treats that Reese's has released over the years. The candy-maker regularly rolls out new flavors every few months, and while most only stick around for a limited time, there are special cases, like the Reese's Oreo cup, where a flavor will graduate to the permanent lineup. That said, just because a flavor didn't make the cut doesn't mean it isn't deserving of a longer run, because some of them arguably deserve it more than the Oreo one.

A few years back, Reese's dropped a peanut butter and banana creme cup as homage to Elvis that people still make threads about. And, if you've ever wondered what a red velvet cake-flavored peanut butter cup tastes like, well, Reese's answered your prayers in 2024. Though, like the aforementioned banana creme cup, it's no longer anywhere to be found. We could easily spend all day waxing poetic about the countless delicious treats Reese's has released over the years. But for now, here are nine long-gone limited-edition Reese's treats we still think about.