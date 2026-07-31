The 7 Best Blanco Tequilas Under $30 In 2026
Tequila is one of the most popular liquors in America. It is also one of the most polarizing, as there is little middle ground when it comes to tequila; you either love it or you hate it. If you lean to the negative side of tequila, it is likely due to a bad experience with an inexpensive, low-quality brand that triggered a morning-after headache that lasted for days.
On the other hand, high-quality tequila can be expensive, especially well-aged, sipping tequilas. These top-shelf bottles can cost well over $100. The good news is that you don't have to spend a fortune on tequila to enjoy a great cocktail. There are plenty of delicious options that work well for mixing with fresh juices, sodas, or seltzers, especially unaged blancos.
The sweet spot for premium blanco tends to be around $40 to $50. Still, there are well-made, value-driven, blanco tequilas for under $30. I've created a list of cost-effective blancos that, while affordable, still deliver the agave-rich flavor and well-rounded complexity that tequila drinkers desire when enjoying their favorite margarita or Paloma cocktail. Each option has authenticity, historical significance, and artisanal craftsmanship. As a Certified Sommelier with over 20 years of experience, I've worked with each of these selections and find each to be well-balanced, affordable, and rooted in the heritage of its founders.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
1800 Tequila Blanco
Blanco tequila generally has a crisp, clean, and fresh flavor, as it lacks the richness and texture that barrel aging can lend to spirits. However, 1800 Tequila Blanco delivers a smooth and creamy texture that unaged options often lack. 1800 uses a recipe that has been passed down through 10 generations and makes its blanco tequila from 100% Blue Weber agave, which seasoned farmers (known as jimadors) harvest by hand. The distillery controls each step in the production process from field to bottle, ensuring its tequilas are of the highest quality.
The 1800 name is a nod to the year tequila was first aged in oak barrels, a defining moment in elevating tequila's craftsmanship in Mexico. Each bottle includes the batch number of the tequila inside, a representation of its quality, with each bottle's trapezoidal design similar to that of the ancient Mayan pyramids that dot the landscape throughout Mexico.
After the piñas are roasted and crushed, 1800 double-distills the liquid, creating a smooth, light, and creamy tequila with sweet notes of roasted agave, vanilla, and lemony citrus wrapped around cracked peppercorn and green pepper. With an average price just under $30, the 80 proof 1800 Tequila Blanco is the perfect option for those who want to drink a cocktail with tequila that doesn't have an overwhelmingly assertive taste. Instead, the liquor is soft, smooth, and restrained, working well in cocktails with clean, fresh ingredients, such as a refreshing cucumber cooler with fresh cucumber juice, triple sec, and lime.
Mi Campo Blanco Tequila
Mi Campo, meaning "my field" in Spanish, is a contemporary brand launched in 2018 that blends Mexican craftsmanship with modern innovation. The brand celebrates the terroir of tequila using only 100% Blue Weber agave, and uses a unique production process: The piñas are gently squeezed (instead of being crushed) after cooking to extract their juices, producing a liquor without the bitter notes that some tequilas display.
After fermentation and distillation, most tequila producers rest their blanco tequila for up to a couple of months in stainless steel tanks before bottling. Mi Campo, however, rests its double-distilled blanco tequila in oak barrels which formerly held white wine before bottling. The oak gives the tequila a bit of texture on the palate, while lending vanilla, banana, and warm spice notes to the liquor. There is a hint of white chocolate with anise notes that meld with the sweet vanilla, cinnamon, and allspice flavors. The palate is creamy, silky, and smooth with virtually zero bite, a rarity not often found with tequila.
With 40% alcohol by volume, Mi Campo Blanco typically costs around $23 for a 750-milliliter bottle. It is an incredible value for the silky smooth, elegant, and refined product. It has such a soft, well-rounded palate and well-balanced taste that you can easily swap out the vodka for Mi Campo in a classic martini with a twist.
Espolòn Blanco Tequila
Espolòn Tequila, from founder Cirilo Oropeza, is a symbol of Mexican artistry, tenacity, pride, and spirit. Each bottle tells the story of Mexican heritage through artwork inspired by Mexican artist José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a prolific Mexican lithographer, engraver, and tequila lover who lived from 1852 to 1913. Oropeza founded the brand in 1996 as a premium spirit for the future, standing on the shoulders of the past. He believed it was a tequila for everyone, delivering a value-driven expression with all the character of the highest-quality tequilas.
Espolòn uses hand-picked 100% blue Weber agave that is hand-harvested from estate owned agave fields. It double-distills its tequila in a combination of pot stills and column stills. The process produces a tequila that is both artisanal and refined, with a smooth, crisp taste. The palate opens with sweet roasted agave, white pepper, and fruity pineapple with subtle citrus and cream notes. The 80-proof tequila opens crisp and light with a smooth, creamy finish that makes it a perfect option for sipping well-chilled on its own with a simple twist of citrus or for mixing into cocktails. Espolòn is the best tequila for a sparkling Texas ranch water cocktail. The clean, fresh character and balanced taste will work well with the vibrant effervescence of the Topo Chico mixer and citrusy lime. It has an average price of $30 but can be found for as low as $15.
Cazadores Blanco Tequila
Cazadores, made in the Jalisco Highlands, utilizes a sustainable, zero-waste production process to make its tequila. In 1973, founder Don Felix Bañuelos launched the brand using a historic recipe developed by his grandfather, José María Bañuelos, in 1922. Cazadores uses mature, hand-harvested, 100% Blue Weber agave and a 24-step diffusion process to extract the piña juices, rather than cooking the fruit. The process is believed to produce a softer, smoother tequila with fresh character. The distillery plays Mozart while the juice undergoes a double fermentation and double distillation, believing in the power of music to help the ingredients harmonize together and create a better-tasting product.
The result is a wildly herbal, peppery, and citrus tequila that is crisp, fresh, and very light. I would not suggest this tequila for sipping neat, as it is not as smooth as others. However, it makes a great base for savory cocktails, such as in a Bloody Maria, or mix it into a spicy jalapeño-infused margarita for a cocktail with a peppery kick. Flavors of freshly cut grass, fresh herbs, lemon zest, cracked pepper, and sweet agave mingle together with ease, revealing an easy-to-enjoy 80-proof tequila with an average price of $23 for a 750-milliliter bottle.
Hornitos Plata Silver Tequila
Hornitos Plata Silver is an excellent option for those who want authentic tequila without a high price tag. A 750-milliliter bottle will typically cost around $23. However, you can find a 1.75-liter bottle for around $27 without too much difficulty.
On September 16, 1950, Mexican Independence Day, Don Francisco Javier Sauza launched the Hornitos brand, releasing the first reposado tequila in history. He was one of the leading proponents of ensuring that tequila could only be made in Mexico, petitioning the government to create the Denomination of Origin for tequila. Don Francisco Javier Sauza was the third generation of the renowned Sauza family. His grandfather, Don Cenobio Sauza, was a pioneer within the industry, launching tequila into the American marketplace in 1873.
Hornitos 100% agave Plata Silver Tequila is the brand's blanco. It melds soft herbs, fresh citrus, and floral notes, wrapped around a freshly cracked pepper and earthy, roasted agave-forward base. The 80-proof Jalisco-produced tequila is a bit rough around the edges when sipped neat, as the agave comes across more vegetal than sweet. However, the tequila works discernibly well in full-flavored, sweet-and-tangy cocktails, such as a tart cantarito cocktail or a tamarind margarita. Or, try Hornitos Plata in a Texas mule, as the peppery, herbal notes of the blanco will harmonize well with the spicy ginger notes in the cocktail.
Tequila Corralejo Silver Tequila
Tequila Corralejo Silver is the ideal option for mixing into drinks, as it has an agave-forward, lemony, peppery flavor that will not fall flat when mixing into your favorite full-flavored margarita or tequila sunrise cocktail. With an average price of $28 for a 750-milliliter bottle, Corralejo delivers a blanco tequila with a bold, slightly bitter flavor that lets you know you are drinking tequila. There is an energetic, freshly cut grass and citrus freshness that melds into sweet maple and roasted agave taste. As such, the 80-proof tequila is a good option for tequila novices learning about tequila, as it delivers authenticity with traditional character.
Founded in 1755, Corralejo is one of the oldest commercial tequila producers in Mexico. Its estate, Hacienda Corralejo, is located in Guanajuato, making it one of the few producers outside of Jalisco crafting tequila. Corralejo crafts its tequila from 100% Blue Weber agave grown in high-altitude, mineral-rich, and volcanic soils. The soils lend an earthy, crushed stone, mineral note to the herbaceous, spicy tequila's flavor. Corralejo double-distills the liquor in copper pot stills and column stills, creating a crisp, clean blanco.
Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila
Dulce Vida Tequila uses only 100% organic, 100% Blue Weber agave grown in the Los Altos highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. It focuses on eco-friendly production methods and churns out authentic and well-balanced tequilas. Hand-harvested agave piñas are roasted for up to 20 hours to extract the roasted agave sweetness, followed by a slow, natural fermentation and distillation.
Dulce Vida Blanco, which has 40% alcohol by volume, opens with lemon-lime citrus, green apple, ripe melon, and freshly cut grass aromas, unfolding in the tequila and mingling with subtle vanilla and sweet agave. The palate mimics these aromas, finishing crisp, light, and fresh, with a touch of white pepper on the back palate. With an average cost of around $28 for a 750-milliliter bottle, the brand is a solid option for those interested in products that contain zero additives or preservatives and those that deliver an authentic, refreshing, well-balanced taste. Although Dulce Vida is equally as well known for its fruit-flavored infused tequila selections, the sweet, rich, well-rounded flavor of its blanco makes it a delicious option to enjoy in classic margaritas or tangy Paloma cocktails.
Methodology
In putting together this recommendation and review of the best blanco tequilas to buy in 2026 for under $30, I drew upon my experience, knowledge, and training as a Certified Sommelier with over 20 years as a spirits writer and reviewer. Throughout my time in the industry, I have visited several producers in Mexico's tequila region over the years to gain an understanding of the harvesting and production process.
I have taste-tested each of these products and can speak to their authenticity and flavor profile. They speak to the heritage of Mexico's national liquor, while also capturing the modernity today's consumers are looking for, all while remaining generally affordable. And perhaps most importantly, each offers a delicious base for your favorite tequila cocktails.