The 7 Best Blanco Tequilas Under $30 In 2026

Tequila is one of the most popular liquors in America. It is also one of the most polarizing, as there is little middle ground when it comes to tequila; you either love it or you hate it. If you lean to the negative side of tequila, it is likely due to a bad experience with an inexpensive, low-quality brand that triggered a morning-after headache that lasted for days.

On the other hand, high-quality tequila can be expensive, especially well-aged, sipping tequilas. These top-shelf bottles can cost well over $100. The good news is that you don't have to spend a fortune on tequila to enjoy a great cocktail. There are plenty of delicious options that work well for mixing with fresh juices, sodas, or seltzers, especially unaged blancos.

The sweet spot for premium blanco tends to be around $40 to $50. Still, there are well-made, value-driven, blanco tequilas for under $30. I've created a list of cost-effective blancos that, while affordable, still deliver the agave-rich flavor and well-rounded complexity that tequila drinkers desire when enjoying their favorite margarita or Paloma cocktail. Each option has authenticity, historical significance, and artisanal craftsmanship. As a Certified Sommelier with over 20 years of experience, I've worked with each of these selections and find each to be well-balanced, affordable, and rooted in the heritage of its founders.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.