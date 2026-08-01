Sauvignon Blanc Vs Moscato: What's The Actual Difference

The white wine aisle is supported by a few load-bearing pillars. Two of them are sauvignon blanc and moscato. Both wines deliver light- to medium-bodied wines with layered character that can impress even an untrained palate. From there, however, these styles diverge, each offering strengths suited to different occasions. To steer discerning viticulturalists in the right direction, we're breaking it down.

The most immediately apparent difference between them is sweetness — or the lack of it. Sauvignon blanc traditionally leans dry, although its true position on the dry-to-sweet spectrum is more nuanced than that. Moscato, by contrast, is generally sweet, straying as far as off-dry but no further. Much of that sweetness comes from residual sugars left behind during the winemaking process. To keep those sugars intact, winemakers prematurely halt the fermentation process, resulting in a low ABV of 5 to 9% – well below blanc's 12.5% to 14% ABV.

Moscato wine is made from muscat grapes, an intensely aromatic heritage varietal. Its naturally strong fragrance is caused by the grape's high concentration of terpene compounds. In fact, etymologists maintain that the word muscat itself derives from the Latin "muscus" meaning "musk." On the palate, moscato arrives light and delicate without sacrificing intensity. Its dominant tasting notes are honeysuckle and stone fruits like white peach and apricot – floral and fruity, but more florally expressive than fruity. Secondary notes of lychee, orange blossom, ripe pear, and rose petal keep this lively, low-alc wine engaging and not cloying. Its sweetness is counterbalanced by a moderate degree of acidity, a balance that is shared to some degree by sauvignon blanc. Bright, zesty sauv blanc is moderately aromatic and highly acidic, while easygoing moscato is highly aromatic and semi-acidic.