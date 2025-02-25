The Cheeses That Are Best Paired With A Sweet Bottle Of Moscato

Wine and cheese is a classic enough combo that you probably have some general ideas of what pairs with what, but a crisp bottle of moscato changes the game. At the most basic level, pairing with wine means finding a strong cheese that can stand up to more robust options, or teaming up brighter wines with less intense cheeses so their subtle flavors won't get overwhelmed. As far as wine pairings go, that's pretty easy to keep track of. But sparkling moscato d'Asti, and other sweet wines, throw a bit of a wrench into that easy formula. They are often bright and clean tasting like white wine, but the fruit flavors and sweetness can also give them a lot more punch than a dry white. To help us out with this dilemma we reached out to an expert, Dominick DiBartolomeo, the owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, to ask what cheeses he would pair with a bottle of sweet moscato.

DiBartolomeo gave us an answer that may not be everyone's first choice, but is certainly intriguing, saying, "With sweet Moscato, my immediate recommendation is blue cheese." That's a style of cheese that can provoke love it or hate it opinions in people, but as he explains, "Blue cheeses have a variety of flavor profiles that make them a great option, some are salty, acidic, intense and buttery, all these flavors contrast nicely with the sweetness of the Moscato."