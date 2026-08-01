Forget Omelets — This Texas-Style Breakfast Dish Offers 10X The Flavor

Omelets are an excellent, protein-packed way to start your day, but they can get old, especially if you're eating them every morning for breakfast. If you're tired of the same old flavors and textures (and of cleaning bits of egg off of your frying pan), consider whipping up a Texas torte. Not only does this breakfast dish offer a ton of flavor and protein, but it's made in a sheet pan, making it a low-effort addition for a successful meal prep.

As the name suggests, the Texas torte was invented in the South, although its exact origins are unclear. The dish most likely originated in the 1978 cookbook "Southern Sideboards," where it's credited to Mrs. Edward C. Nichols. The cookbook itself might be old-fashioned, but the recipe remains a classic among Southern home cooks.

To make a Texas torte, combine your eggs with flour, salt, and milk. Then, add a can of chopped green chilis and hand-shredded sharp cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses to the mixture. If you use pre-shredded cheese, its anti-caking agents will prevent it from melting as well. Transfer the mixture to a greased 8x12-inch baking dish, and then bake it in an oven preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for anywhere between 35 and 45 minutes. You'll know it's done when its top is light brown, and the mixture is completely set.