Forget Omelets — This Texas-Style Breakfast Dish Offers 10X The Flavor
Omelets are an excellent, protein-packed way to start your day, but they can get old, especially if you're eating them every morning for breakfast. If you're tired of the same old flavors and textures (and of cleaning bits of egg off of your frying pan), consider whipping up a Texas torte. Not only does this breakfast dish offer a ton of flavor and protein, but it's made in a sheet pan, making it a low-effort addition for a successful meal prep.
As the name suggests, the Texas torte was invented in the South, although its exact origins are unclear. The dish most likely originated in the 1978 cookbook "Southern Sideboards," where it's credited to Mrs. Edward C. Nichols. The cookbook itself might be old-fashioned, but the recipe remains a classic among Southern home cooks.
To make a Texas torte, combine your eggs with flour, salt, and milk. Then, add a can of chopped green chilis and hand-shredded sharp cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses to the mixture. If you use pre-shredded cheese, its anti-caking agents will prevent it from melting as well. Transfer the mixture to a greased 8x12-inch baking dish, and then bake it in an oven preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for anywhere between 35 and 45 minutes. You'll know it's done when its top is light brown, and the mixture is completely set.
Serve the Texas torte as an on-the-go breakfast or a fancy hors d'oeuvre
The Texas torte is thinner than a quiche, and when it's all done cooking, it possesses a cheesy, crispy top that makes it super satisfying to slice into. Its large, rectangular shape allows you to meal prep it however you please, whether that be into smaller bites for a midday snack or larger portions for a full breakfast. If you choose the former, consider serving this at your next gathering. Whether it be a book club snack or a Mother's Day brunch appetizer, this dish has just the right amount of heat, cheesiness, and protein to please the masses.
If you do decide to make your Texas torte ahead of time, be sure it's no more than three days before you plan to serve it. You'll also want to store it in the fridge after it's completely cooled off. If you're tight on fridge space, you can prepare the torte in advance. However, if your fridge has room for the whole baking sheet, this will make your life a whole lot easier; once you're ready to reheat it, you can just pop the whole thing back in the oven for around 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you're serving it as an unconventional hors d'oeuvre, you might want to garnish your Texas torte slices with a little something extra. For those who like a bit of a kick, a sliced jalapeño or a drizzle of your favorite hot sauce is the perfect simple addition. For a smoky flavor and a crunchy bite, bacon crumbles are always a good idea.