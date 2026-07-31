Never Suffer A Soggy Jersey Mike's Sandwich Again — Try This Simple Request
Few things are worse than bringing a Jersey Mike's sub home only to unwrap a sopping-wet roll. That proprietary oil and vinegar blend is the tangy, slightly sweet foundation key in creating the chain's signature flavor profile. But, whether you're driving your sub back from the store or waiting on a delivery order to arrive, that absorbent bread is liable to turn soggy during transit, as all of the oil and vinegar (aka "the juice") soak in. As a customer is quick to point out in the comments section of a TikTok video, "The only thing that sucks is the oil and vinegar makes the sandwich extremely wet and falls apart if you don't eat it right away." In a Facebook post on the official Jersey Mike's Subs social media account, one customer laments, "Yall put WAY TOO MUCH OIL who wants a soggy sandwich they can't even hold? Yikes." No need to despair, though. A quick way to make your Jersey Mike's sub ten times better is to ask for the oil and vinegar on the side.
According to Jersey Mike's employees on Reddit, this is such a common request that some store locations even prebatch condiment cups filled with the juice so that they're ready to go. It's also common practice for the oil and vinegar blend to be packaged in separate cups (or miniature bottles) as part of the chain's larger catering boxes. Beyond Jersey Mike's, however, this sogginess-prevention hack can be used at any sub shop or sandwich chain, from Subway to your local neighborhood hoagie joint.
Ask for oil and vinegar on the side
One of the most transformative Jersey Mike's ordering hacks isn't asking for your sub "Mike's way" or dipping into the chain's secret menu, but simply keeping the oil and vinegar separate from your sandwich. If you're ordering online, just request "juice on the side" under the "special instructions" section of the ordering platform. Even if you're placing an order (and dining) in person, asking for the oil and vinegar on the side is a great choice that gives foodies more control over the moisture levels in their sub. From there, the elements can be drizzled over the sandwich as normal, or even used as dunking cups to submerge every bite.
Still, it's worth mentioning that not every foodie seems on board with the oil-and-vinegar-on-the-side request. According to some Jersey Mike's fans, letting all that juice soak into the bread is a crucial part of capturing the chain's unique vision as it relates to flavor profile. In another Facebook post, one customer urges, "Let it marinate for the full flavor rush." Another patron agrees, adding, "Oil and vinegar in the sandwich/on the bread for sure. If I can wait, will take it home, wrap it in plastic wrap for a little while so the flavors have a chance to come together before eating." For such foodies as these, we offer one clever trick to keep your sandwich from turning soggy: Wrap that takeout sub in a paper towel (or two) as soon as you get home, then place it in an airtight container in the fridge.
Currently, fans in all 50 states can get their hands on a Jersey Mike's sub — and with the help of a little ordering know-how, they can now keep those hands clean, too.