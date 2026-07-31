Never Suffer A Soggy Jersey Mike's Sandwich Again — Try This Simple Request

One of the most transformative Jersey Mike's ordering hacks isn't asking for your sub "Mike's way" or dipping into the chain's secret menu, but simply keeping the oil and vinegar separate from your sandwich. If you're ordering online, just request "juice on the side" under the "special instructions" section of the ordering platform. Even if you're placing an order (and dining) in person, asking for the oil and vinegar on the side is a great choice that gives foodies more control over the moisture levels in their sub. From there, the elements can be drizzled over the sandwich as normal, or even used as dunking cups to submerge every bite.

Still, it's worth mentioning that not every foodie seems on board with the oil-and-vinegar-on-the-side request. According to some Jersey Mike's fans, letting all that juice soak into the bread is a crucial part of capturing the chain's unique vision as it relates to flavor profile. In another Facebook post, one customer urges, "Let it marinate for the full flavor rush." Another patron agrees, adding, "Oil and vinegar in the sandwich/on the bread for sure. If I can wait, will take it home, wrap it in plastic wrap for a little while so the flavors have a chance to come together before eating." For such foodies as these, we offer one clever trick to keep your sandwich from turning soggy: Wrap that takeout sub in a paper towel (or two) as soon as you get home, then place it in an airtight container in the fridge.

Currently, fans in all 50 states can get their hands on a Jersey Mike's sub — and with the help of a little ordering know-how, they can now keep those hands clean, too.