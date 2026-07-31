From KFC To Cane's — Why Chicken Chains Have Taken Over America's Favorite Fast Food

For decades, burgers have dominated the fast food landscape. We are a country that loves our Big Macs, our smash burgers, and our Double-Doubles. But recently, chicken has been stealing the spotlight. From legacy brands like Chick-fil-A and Popeyes to unstoppable newer chains like Raising Cane's and Dave's Hot Chicken, poultry-focused restaurants are opening locations at a dizzying pace. Technomic's 500 Chain Restaurant Report found that in 2025, chicken sales grew by 5.3%, while the burger category grew just 1.5% — so why has America become so obsessed with the bird?

One of the biggest, most obvious reasons is value. We've all watched beef prices soar over the past few years thanks to shrinking cattle herds and rising energy prices. Meanwhile, chicken has generally stayed at a more affordable price point. And with so many restaurant chains operating on very thin margins already, that kind of price advantage is impossible to ignore. It's why McDonald's introduced McCrispy Strips, its first permanent menu item since 2021, and why Taco Bell debuted chicken versions of its most popular offerings. Diners are also dealing with cost-of-living increases, so picking a cheaper protein is equally attractive to them as well.

Another factor is convenience. We Americans love to eat on the go, and chicken travels particularly well for takeout and delivery. Cold fried chicken has been an old-school picnic food for ages, whereas absolutely no one is craving stale fries and a limp burger. And if you're a drive-thru enthusiast, it's much easier to chow down on a chicken tendie than an overstuffed sammie.